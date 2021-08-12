Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review (in progress): The first Wear OS smartwatch worth your money

Trending

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review
  • Slimmer design and new watch faces
  • New Wear OS feels like Tizen, but with more apps
  • First major smartwatch with body composition analysis
  • More affordable than Galaxy Watch 3

  • Concerns with BIA sensor
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Specs

Processor: Exynos W920
Software: Wear OS + One UI Wach
Sensors: Samsung BioActive Sensor (PPG+ECG+BIA)
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LTE (optional), NFC
Memory: 1.5GB RAM + 16GB
Durability:  5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G
Smartphone compatibility: Android 6.0 or higher
Battery life: 40 hours

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 feels familiar, yet different, and I mean that in the best way possible. It looks like a Galaxy Watch, but this iteration is slimmer and more sophisticated. The software works like Tizen, but the new Google Wear OS platform is pragmatic and precise. 

Samsung ditched the ‘Active’ branding for its latest lineup, instead pitching a sporty-looking Galaxy Watch 4 as the company’s flagship and a ‘Classic’ version that carries on the luxurious characteristics of last year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

There’s no blood glucose monitor as once rumored, but the Galaxy Watch 4 does pack an exclusive 3-in-1 health sensor for measuring heart rate, taking ECGs and reading body composition — it's the first major smartwatch to offer bioelectrical impedance analysis. Do I sense the Apple Watch 7 getting nervous?

We’re still hours of testing away from seeing whether Samsung's contemporary wrist candy will earn the bragging rights to claim the title as the best smartwatch. This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review in progress has everything you’ll need to know before then.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price and availability

Both the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will become available on August 27. If you pre-order yours between August 11 and August 26, you’ll get $50 credit to the Samsung store.

The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $249.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and $299.99 for the 40mm LTE model. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starts at $349.99 for the 42mm Bluetooth model and $399.99 for the 42mm LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What I like so far

  • Refreshed Wear OS's debut: Google's lead-up to the new Wear OS's launch set high expectations, and for the most part, those expectations are being met. The software is less laggy and more responsive than that of any past Wear OS watch, plus it feels like the intuitive parts of Tizen stuck around.
  • Watch face selection: Samsung and Google took a page from Apple's book when it comes to choosing and customizing watch faces. Now, there's a large selection of templates, each with ample color and complication options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What I dislike so far

  • No Google Assistant right now: I really hoped we'd see Google Assistant arrive on the Galaxy Watch 4, but the only voice assistant available now is Bixby. Ugh. Samsung assures that Google Assistant will be added eventually, but no word on when that will happen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: What’s different?

Galaxy Watch 4Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Starting price$249.99$349.99
Size options40mm/44mm42mm/46mm
Dimensions40mm:40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8 mm; 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm42mm: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2 mm; 46mm: 45.5 x 45.5 x 11.0 mm
Weight40mm: 0.91 ounces 44mm: 1.06 ounces42mm: 1.64 ounces 46mm: 1.83 ounces
Battery capacity40mm: 247mAh; 44mm: 361mAh42mm: 247mAh; 46mm: 361mAh
Color optionsBlack, Silver, Pink Gold, GreenBlack, Silver

Our dedicated guide to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic covers all the differences (and similarities) between the two smartwatch versions.

Let’s get this out of the way — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are identical on the inside. From the new Wear OS software and Samsung’s One UI skin to the 3-in-1 health sensor and expansive watch face collection, you’ll get the same software experience. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features fancier materials such as stainless steel case, leather straps and the physical rotating bezel. Think of it like the Apple Watch’s ‘Edition’ line. Except the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is far more affordable than the Apple Watch Edition models, which are typically made from high-end materials like ceramic and titanium. Though it costs $100 more than the standard Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it’s starting price is still less expensive than the entry-level Apple Watch 6.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Design

Both versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 feature a redesigned frame that allows for gapless transition from the smartwatch chassis to the straps. The uniform set of crown buttons also sport an oblong shape, rather than one protruding round crown accompanied by a flush side button.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

Despite these subtle changes, the Galaxy Watch 4 pays homage to the Galaxy Watch models of the past. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gets the rotating bezel, which is both a handy navigation tool and excellent fidget spinner. Since the original Samsung Galaxy Watch debuted the bezel, it’s become as iconic to the product as the S Pen is — err, was? — to the Galaxy Note smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

So as someone who’s used the Galaxy Watch 3 more recently than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, adjusting to a capacitive version of the bezel on the baseline Galaxy Watch 4 took time. But minus the mechanism, the smartwatch is a lot slimmer, making for a modern gadget that won’t be mistaken for a traditional timepiece.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

I’d still wear it from the gym to dinner, though, especially in the Silver or Pink Gold options. That’s just my taste. I also appreciate the Green version that’s color-matched to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but it only comes in the 44mm size. I prefer the 40mm model for my wrist size, though my male colleague tried on the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and enjoyed the look of the larger display. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The new wear OS reveal

My short time toying with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4’s software is the best experience I’ve ever had using Wear OS, period. Although smartwatches with the old Wear OS have fooled me before — working fine at first until glitches start oozing out — the Galaxy Watch 4 didn’t falter. I will say the software still feels very Tizen-esque, but it’s a good thing. Finding my rhythm took no time, letting me switch between apps and menus and setting pages seamlessly. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

The rotating tiles are obvious remnants of Tizen, plus Samsung Pay and Samsung Health still take priority. Beyond that, Google’s new app cloud (which looks a lot like wearOS, but it’s convenient so who cares?) is loaded with Google’s programs. I’m most excited to see how well Google Maps on my wrist helps me get around, since I noticed a considerable improvement to Apple Maps for Apple Watch recently. Yes, the Apple Watch has Google Maps support, but it’s limited and particularly fickle offline. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

Complementing Wear OS, One UI Watch makes the Galaxy Watch 4 a more active member of the Samsung device ecosystem. The software skin will transition settings and tools from a Galaxy smartphone to a Galaxy smartwatch, and vice versa, automatically. One UI Watch also leverages an expansive watch face library, complete with a proprietary editing suite for developers. Bubbly numbers, animal animations and color-coordinated complications that remind me of Android 12 are some of my favorite faces so far.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Body composition analysis

Samsung developed a new health sensor for the Galaxy Watch 4. It combines heart rate monitoring (PPG), an electrocardiogram reader (ECG) and bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) for a 3-in-1 sensor that sits closer to the skin than the individual health sensors in the previous Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

Of those, BIA is the big news. Similar to what you’ll find on the best smart scales, BIA sends a weak electric current through your body to analyze body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI), muscle mass, bone mass, body water percentage and more. Taking a BIA reading is quick, but you’ll need to hold your fingers against the crown buttons for about 15 seconds without those fingers resting on the skin next to your smartwatch. It’s a little awkward. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

It’s also a little troubling. When used properly, body composition analysis can help you understand how changes you make to your diet or activity impacts your internal makeup — not just your weight. But there are caveats. For one, it's not recommended that people with pacemakers or people who are pregnant use BIA. While many smart scales have a mode that disables BIA. Samsung simply says those who shouldn't use it, shouldn't use it. 

Then there's concerns about the metrics gathered from BIA possibly perpetuating body dysmorphia. Samsung simply says the measurements might not be accurate for those under 20 years old, but doesn't appear to put a true age restriction on the feature. I need to chew some more on how I feel about the company's efforts for ensuring responsible use. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

I’d like to see how the smartwatch’s metrics compare to a smart scale’s readings, too, smart scales mainstreamed the ability to test your body’s makeup without needing to see a doctor in an actual office. Whether the Galaxy Watch 4’s BIA readings are accurate will determine whether the feature is a win, or at least one other top smartwatches should copy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Sleep and stress tracking

Samsung improved sleep tracking metrics for its latest smartwatch. Blood oxygen is measured once a minute overnight on the Galaxy Watch 4, compared to once every 30 minutes on the Galaxy Watch 3. More SpO2 readings could mean more insight on rest quality, especially for those with conditions like sleep apnea. When you sleep next to a compatible smartphone, the sounds of your snores get tracked, too. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

While I haven’t had the chance to test sleep tracking or physical activity tracking, I did get to check in on my mental wellness with the Galaxy Watch 4’s stress app. I stayed in the green, which means not too stressed, but the smartwatch still gave me the option to launch a breathing session. The Fitbit Sense takes a more convincing approach to stress monitoring and management, though it’s encouraging to see Samsung’s watch catching up.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Battery life

As much as I’d like to call the battery life a let down (some rumors hinted at a week-long battery life,) it’s a far cry from a dealbreaker. Samsung estimates the Galaxy Watch 4 can last 40 hours with regular use. It said something similar last year, but as I cover in my guide to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3, with GPS, activity tracking and the always-on display enabled, I needed to charge every 24 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

Daily charging is just the norm for most mobile devices we use every day. Sure, many great smartwatches and many of the best fitness trackers last several days without a charge. But as long as you’re not disappearing into the woods for a week, I wouldn’t get caught up on the difference between 40 hours and a day. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Outlook

From what I've seen so far, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 packs plenty of promise. With design updates, refreshed software and a breakout BIA system, it's by no means an incremental upgrade. And all at a lower price, I might add.

But sometimes, when you make many changes at once, there's more chances for individual changes to fall short. I still need to test battery life and stress the new Wear OS software. I'm also not sold yet on the infallible benefits of body composition analysis.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4's success could come down to the smartwatch integrating as obnoxiously well with Galaxy devices as the Apple Watch does with the greater Apple ecosystem. If it can master convenience, all the other chips should fall in place.

Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is a senior writer at Tom’s Guide covering wearables, TVs and everything smart-home related. When she’s not in cyborg mode, you can find her on an exercise bike or channeling her inner celebrity chef. She and her robot army will rule the world one day, but until then, reach her at kate.kozuch@futurenet.com.
  • Keltypack
    I am sure hopeful that the battery life on the smaller 4 will allow for a full day hike with the GPS tracking. I have the Watch 3 and can barely make it through a 15-hour hike, but my wife's Watch 3 (smaller version) can only track with GPS for about 10-12 hours. Other than that specific use-case, I love my Watch 3. I wish there were more apps, so I am very hopeful that the Wear OS will fix that issue. Hopefully the improved processor and Wear OS will fix the battery life issue when tracking with GPS for a long day hike.
  • WarEagleKev
    I plan on buying one of these but I do wonder if they're going to have a metal band version like they did of the Galaxy Watch 3 I like? Everything I've seen has only showed rubber/leather bands.
  • Pwtech
    It was worth upgrading but not if you have a non Samsung Android phone, most reviewers either don't know this or not telling us consumers, but the ECG & Blood pressure will Only work if you have a Samsung phone , I was hopping this would have changed now they run WearOS not tizan want to use with my Pixel 5. Unfortunately a sale lost.
  • FFRob
    So currently I'm in the process of returning a galaxy watch 3. Saying I'm disappointed in the performance of the 3 series would be an understatement! I have had constant issues with the heart rate lagging behing my actual heart rate as well as it just freezing for 20+ minutes at a time. With the heart rate off this bad there is no way the estimated calories burned is accurate. It also would lag pretty far behind, meaning when I was working out I would complete a set and sit down and I wound notice my heart rate spike up then return to normal. It's almost like it has a 1-2 minute delay. I returned the watch and they "fixed" this issue. I still had the issue with the heart rate but not as bad as before, however when I got the watch back it was not accurately tracking floors. I thought it was having trouble with this before I sent the watch back for the heart rate issue but when I got it back I had to go to the second floor of 30 different apartment buildings all within an hour or so. By the end the watch was way off it only had 9 floors. I kept looking at it through the hour and it would get one building then maybe the next then not track the following few. I am having a big issue trusting any Samsung watchs again after all the issues with my Galaxy watch 3. I use the Samsung S20 ultra phone and love it, I also had previous Samsung phones and loved them. I'm just not sold on their watch performance yet. I will say that the tech support and customer service on Samsung's part has been very good and as I said earlier they are currently processing a full refund for my "unrepairable* watch.

    This is a bummer for me because I really like the new watch features but I am so wary of going back with a Samsung watch. Anyone else have these issues with the galaxy watch 3?
  • Viking79
    Keltypack said:
    I am sure hopeful that the battery life on the smaller 4 will allow for a full day hike with the GPS tracking. I have the Watch 3 and can barely make it through a 15-hour hike, but my wife's Watch 3 (smaller version) can only track with GPS for about 10-12 hours. Other than that specific use-case, I love my Watch 3. I wish there were more apps, so I am very hopeful that the Wear OS will fix that issue. Hopefully the improved processor and Wear OS will fix the battery life issue when tracking with GPS for a long day hike.
    That is interesting use case I hadn't thought of, what app do you generally use to initiate GPS(GNSS)? My suspicion is it will be very close.
  • Dzini
    "But there are caveats. For one, it's not recommended that people with pacemakers or people who are pregnant use BIA. While many smart scales have a mode that disables BIA. Samsung simply says those who shouldn't use it, shouldn't use it. "

    I really can't see a problem here... If you are pregnant, or have a pacemaker, don't intentionally start that option and simultaneously touch buttons with two fingers. It's not something you could do accidentally, as you could step on a smart scale before turning off BIA. I'm really looking forward to testing BIA sensor accuracy.
