Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just stole the Apple Watch 7’s killer feature

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just got its first major software upgrade since Google Assistant finally became available to users in May. New features include accessibility assistance, more customizable watch faces, dual-SIM support and a QWERTY keyboard.

Slated to roll out later this year, the One UI Watch 4.5 software version will look to make the best Samsung watch even better with add-ons we probably won’t find on all the Wear OS 3 smartwatches available (or coming soon.)

It’s possible these new features will officially launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, making both the current-gen model and Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches strong rivals to the Apple Watch Series 8. One UI Watch 4.5 does borrow a key feature of the Apple Watch Series 7, after all.

Of course I’m talking about the QWERTY keyboard, which gives users the ability to type out messages on the latest Apple Watch. It’s a welcome alternative to text-to-speak and Scribble.

That said, Samsung watches actually had a keyboard before the Apple Watch. Given, it was a T9 keyboard like you might find on an old flip phone, but I’ve always appreciated the option to type out the occasional text message I sent from my wrist. Before the Apple Watch 7 came out, I argued a keyboard was the one thing it should steal from the best smartwatch for Android.

Now the roles have been reserved, but I’m nonetheless a fan of the Galaxy Watch getting a QWERTY keyboard of its own. It even has swipe to type, like the Apple Watch’s keyboard.

One UI Watch 4.5 for Galaxy Watch — additional upgrades

The Galaxy Watch 4 will get additional upgrades with the QWERTY keyboard. Also in the realm of communication, the Galaxy Watch will get dual-SIM support, meaning users can assign a preferred SIM on their paired Galaxy smartphone and the assignment will automatically sync to their watch. Users can also choose which SIM they want to use when making calls from their wrist.

In terms of personalization, One UI Watch 4.5 is adding more customization options to the watch face library. Before, you could only add one version of a watch face to your favorite list, but now you can customize the same foundational design multiple times.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch is getting more accessible with new visual and audio settings. The display can be adjusted in hue, contrast and font size, plus there will now be the option to remove animations and other interface effects. Sound can be balanced for listening through Bluetooth headphones, too.