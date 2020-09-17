Apple Watch Series 6 review (hands on)

The Apple Watch Series 6 may seem like an incremental upgrade, but the introduction of blood oxygen monitoring is a game-changer. And the brighter always-on display is welcome.

The Apple Watch Series 6 assumes that it's the best smartwatch around. Now in its sixth iteration, the wearable category king has spoiled users with buttery smooth performance, velvety haptics and trouble-free setup. Everything about the Apple Watch experience is almost obnoxiously seamless, and that’s a big reason why it owns nearly half the market .

So what's new? The Apple Watch 6 offers blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring for the first time, a brighter always-on display and a faster chip. Rival smartwatch manufacturers seem to be taking larger leaps forward with their products, while Apple sticks to its incremental process (and it’s 18-hour battery life).

Apple Watch 6 quick specs Starting price: $399 (GPS), $499 (GPS + Cellular)

Sizes: 40mm, 44mm

Battery life: 18 hours

Water resistance: Up to 50 meters

Music storage: 36GB

Sensors: ECG, SpO2, heart rate, altimeter

The point of this Apple Watch 6 review in progress isn’t whether it’s good — it’s whether the company has done enough this time around to keep its edge, and justify the $399 starting price.

The watchOS 7 software update brings some useful tools, too, including Apple Watch sleep tracking . There's also a slew of new watch faces and watch bands. So long as you’re jumping to the Apple Watch 6 from the Series 4 or older, the combination of refreshed hardware, software and accessories supplies a more significant upgrade.

Apple Watch 6 review: What I like so far

Blood Oxygen app: I’m happy to report both that I received 99% blood oxygen levels readings (above 95% is considered normal, although my father, a former EMT, says he wouldn’t want to see me below 98%), and that the Blood Oxygen app is pretty thorough. It offered a brief blood oxygen synopsis and walked me through taking on-demand readings.

Indoors, it’s obvious that the Apple Watch 6’s display is brighter than the Apple Watch 5’s, as advertised. Outside, in direct sunlight, the difference is less noticeable. However, when I looked back at some side-by-side images it seemed the Apple Watch 6’s screen in fact shined brighter. New watch faces and third-party complications: Apple launched all-new watch faces that will actually make you ditch Infographic. I’m a fan of the Typograph face’s bold design, although the Stripes, Memoji and Artist options are great for showing off your personality, too. The good ‘old modular faces are better than ever thanks to added support for third-party complications, though.

Apple Watch 6 review: What I don't like

Same battery life: The Apple Watch 6 is rated for 18 hours, just like the Apple Watch 5, and Apple Watch 4, and Apple Watch 3. Maybe we’ll get to ditch the daily charge on the Series 7?

The Apple Watch 6 is rated for 18 hours, just like the Apple Watch 5, and Apple Watch 4, and Apple Watch 3. Maybe we’ll get to ditch the daily charge on the Series 7? Solo Loop band: This has less to do with the Apple Watch 6 and more to do with personal disappointment. The stretchy, clasp-less band sounded like a great replacement for the traditional sport band, but I ended up returning to the classic strap. I think I might have the wrong Solo Loop size (you need a printable measuring tape to find yours), but I still don’t enjoy pulling it over my hand.

Apple Watch 6 price and availability

The Apple Watch 6 starts at $399 for the GPS-only model and $499 for the GPS + Cellular variation. The larger 44mm model, meanwhile, will start at $429.

Apple Watch 6 pre-orders are live, with shipments beginning September 18.

One thing to note, the Apple Watch 6 will not ship with a power adapter as part of the company's new sustainability initiatives.

Apple Watch 6 review: Design and always-on display

The Apple Watch 6 looks like the last few Apple Watch models, squircle shape, Digital Crown and all. It looks as svelte as we've come to expect — there are still few competing smartwatches that sit as flush to your wrist as an Apple Watch.

As for finishes, the Apple Watch 6 comes in exclusive blue and Product Red casings. I’m a big fan of the Apple Watch entering the colorful tech realm, although the silver, gold and space gray are still sleek.

A rumor switch from OLED to microLED displays didn't materialize, although the screen once again offers an always-on setting that lets you catch the time at a glance. Apple says the always-on setting is over twice as bright this time, and it holds up from my visual observations. It’s not worth trying to quantify, but it certainly looks sharper than the Series 5 in side-by-side comparisons.

Apple Watch 6 review: Blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring

Blood oxygen sensors can measure the oxygen saturation level of your blood. As a form of pulse oximetry, SpO2 monitoring in the Apple Watch 6 will let users know their blood oxygen concentrations with 15-second on-demand readings, as well as periodic background checks.

Apple says a measurement of 95%-100% is considered ideal. Below-normal levels of blood oxygen concentrations are often indicative of underlying health issues such as sleep apnea. It can also be a symptom of silent hypoxia, a life-threatening condition that can escalate the effects of respiratory illness.

When I told my dad, a former EMT, about the Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen app, he acknowledged the importance of pulse oximetry. He says it’s the first reading he’d take while responding to a call because it’s less subjective than pulse or blood pressure stats.

Apple is by no means the first company to integrate SpO2 monitoring into its health features, but you can bet if it's ready to release its own implementation, the company believes it got it right. I recorded 99% or 100% blood oxygen levels on every reading which seems accurate based on my experience with other pulse oximeters.

Apple Watch 6 review: Sleep tracking

I’ve spent several weeks with Apple Watch sleep tracking thanks to the watchOS 7 beta. It's not as insightful as Fitbit's snooze-monitoring software, but it successfully emphasizes the benefit of setting sleep goals and establishing a bedtime routine. If you’re the kind of person who loves closing your activity rings, you’ll appreciate the challenge that comes with achieving 7 hours of sleep.

As I’m sure you, reader, can relate, spending most of my time at home the past months has sabotaged my sleep schedule in ways I never thought possible. But Apple Watch sleep tracking reminds me to wind down for bed at the same time every night, and I’m finding I get more restful zzzs.

Apple Watch 6 review: Other watchOS 7 features and Apple Fitness Plus

Where Apple is gaining an edge over the best fitness trackers is in its preset workout library. The watchOS 7 update adds Dance, Functional Strength Training, Core Training and Cool Down activity tracking to the Apple Watch arsenal.

Before the end of this year, Apple Fitness Plus will become available to Apple Watch customers. The forthcoming workout subscription service offers 10 types of classes taught by real instructors. Apple Fitness Plus costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, although Apple Watch 6 purchasers will get 3 months free.

A hand-washing timer, mobility metrics and watch face sharing are among the other notable watchOS 7 upgrades. I don’t find that the hand-washing timer performs well. The mobility metrics are excellent for helping older users keep tabs on things like walking speed, stride length and step asymmetry. Watch face sharing is neat, although I’m not getting close enough to anyone these days to see (and steal) their screen setup.

Apple Watch 6 review: Battery life

The Apple Watch 6 has the same 18-hour battery life as the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3 before it. We really would have liked to see some improvement in this area, but for now the daily change is still needed.

On the bright side, the Apple Watch 6 can be charged to full in 90 minutes. It takes my Apple Watch 5 closer to 2 hours to fully charge.

Apple Watch 6 review: Early verdict

Yes, there’s not much different from the Apple Watch 5 to the Apple Watch 6, but the SpO2 monitor is a tool you might find worthwhile, especially with the growing emphasis on and awareness of personal health.

Thanks to its clean software, slim design and seamless ecosystem integration, Apple continues to get away with gradual Apple Watch upgrades. Users don't seem to care if Apple isn't first to every feature, so long as the continued convenience is there.

The competition is more convincing than ever, though. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Fitbit Sense are just a few of the recent Apple Watch alternatives with SpO2 and ECG worth your consideration. Even the $279 Apple Watch SE — a somewhat stripped down version of the Apple Watch 6 — is attractive, though you’ll miss out on many of the marquee sensors.

Check out our breakdown of Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch SE for more, as well as our Apple Watch 6 vs. Apple Watch 5 face-offs for upgrade advice. Our smartwatch buying guide can help you assess your needs to determine which of this year's wearables is right for you, too.