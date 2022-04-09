Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro killer upgrade just got tipped

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two varieties: a regular model, and the ‘Classic’ version with a rotating bezel for extra control. But for the Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung could be planning an intriguing third ‘Pro’ version, according to SamMobile (opens in new tab).

While the site’s sources don’t reveal what will make the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ‘pro’, they do provide one interesting tidbit: it will apparently pack a massive 572 mAh battery — something backed up by Korean certification here (opens in new tab).

That’s not only a near 60% increase on the 361 mAh battery found in the larger, 44mm Galaxy Watch 4, it’s pretty much the biggest smartwatch cell we’ve heard of to date. A quick search through our list of the best smartwatches you can buy only flags the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro’s 450 mAh battery as coming remotely close.

While a larger capacity battery does, unsurprisingly, increase the amount of time between charges, it’s far from the most important factor in predicting battery life stamina. The aforementioned Amazfit GTR 3 Pro promises a good 12 days of use, but the Apple Watch 7’s 309 mAh battery is only good for 18 hours.

It’s all a trade off between features and stamina. So we wouldn’t expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to suddenly turn into a two-week wonder, given the last-generation was only good for up to 40 hours.

What could a larger battery mean?

SamMobile says that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is “not 100% confirmed," and it’s possible that it could be scrapped altogether. But even if it’s just an idea that never gets commercially released, what kind of functionality could justify such a huge leap in battery capacity?

More health sensors is one possibility, with past reports claiming that Samsung is looking to join Apple in being able to measure blood glucose levels — something that could be a game changer for diabetics. The company has been adding more health sensors over time, having successfully introduced blood pressure and electrocardiogram tracking with the Galaxy Watch 3.

Of course, a bigger battery also requires a bigger design, and that could point to the Galaxy Watch 5 being a rugged, active smartwatch for outdoor types. If that’s the case, you would assume that the larger battery would be intended for extended GPS usage.

Samsung has made rugged phones in the past, and if this is where we’re headed, then it wouldn’t be alone in believing there’s a market for rugged wearables: Apple is apparently weighing up the possibility of a rugged watch, too.

Finally there’s the most simple answer: a larger battery could purely be to allow for more time between charges. Certainly, the move to Wear OS 3 has resulted in weaker battery performance, so perhaps Samsung is just aiming to create a device that caters for those who want to charge less?

We likely won’t find out for a while. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is only seven months old, so we probably have a bit of a wait before its successor is officially unveiled.