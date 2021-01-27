How to use Google Maps: 15 essential tips and tricks

It's hard to imagine how people got around before Google Maps. Directions had to be memorized, paper maps had to be purchased, and you'd still get lost if you weren't careful. Thankfully those days are gone, and whether you want to find the best way to commute home, keep track of all your favorite places, or just figure out where you need to be, Google Maps is there to help.

In fact Google Maps does a heck of a lot more than just give you directions. Google adds new features to its Maps offering all the time, whether you need to find the nearest COVID testing site, see how busy the nearest grocery store is, view directions in AR, or take advantage of any number of other hidden gems. Whether you're a iPhone or Android user, these are all the best Google Maps features, tips and tricks you should start using right now.

Find the nearest COVID vaccination and testing site

(Image credit: Google)

COVID-19 is serious business, so anyone who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as they can. The problem is finding the place where they're handing out shots, so Google Maps will show you COVID-19 vaccination sites.

All you have to do is search for "covid vaccine [location]" — where "location" is the name of the city — and Maps will highlight vaccination locations in the vicinity. Results will also show whether you need an appointment or referral first, which patients are actually eligible, and whether there's a drive-thru option. This feature is Arizona, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas right now, though Google promises more states and countries are on the way.

On top of this, if you think you've been exposed or have come down with symptoms, Google Maps will also show you local testing sites when you search "covid test". Similar to vaccination spots, the results will include whether you need an appointment or referral first.

See building numbers, crosswalks, and other small details

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google Maps is invaluable, but you may well be missing some key details by not looking carefully enough. There's a lot more detail than you may have realized, including building numbers and crosswalks, and it can make it that much easier to get around.

All you have to do is zoom all the way in and Google will start displaying so much more useful information. The fact is the default route view is pretty bare, and it doesn't have to be.

Hands-free with Google Assistant

(Image credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock)

If you're driving, or in any other situation when your hands are otherwise occupied, don't forget that Google Maps has pretty close ties with Google Assistant. In other words you can use Google's pocket AI to tell Maps what to do, and without having to fiddle with your phone in the process.

Pretty much anything you'd need the Maps app to do can be done with a simple "Hey Google" command on Android. Whether that's "Hey Google, find me a gas station" or "Hey Google when is my next turn", the possibilities are endless.

iOS users aren't left out of this either, but the lack of Google Assistant adds an extra step. Just tap the microphone on the top right of your screen, and say your command.

Advanced Gestures for Google Maps

(Image credit: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Zooming in on a map requires two hands right? One to hold your phone and the other for the traditional pinch-to-zoom gesture. What if I told you there's a better way? Just double tap the screen, but don't let go after tap #2 — instead, swipe up and down to zoom in and out. Lovely and simple.

You can also spin the map's orientation around yourself, which is done by pressing your finger and thumb against the screen and spinning then in a circular motion.

Likewise, you can change your perspective by swiping two fingers up and down the screen. Swiping up gives you more of a birds-eye view of an area, though you get the most out of it if you switch 3D buildings on first. Swiping back down takes to the default top-down perspective.

Avoid crowds with Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

Back before the holidays, Google Maps got a big update that should make it easier for you to run errands while avoiding crowds. Maps will tell you the best and worst times to visit grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops, based on the current population of those locations. As such, this gives you more insight into when you should head to a store, and when you have the best chance of maintaining social distance.

This is also true for parking, and for good measure Google will remember where you car is. Just tap the blue dot and hit either "Save your parking" (Android) or "Set as parking location" (iOS).

See AR Live View walking directions in Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Maps Live View feature overlays real-time augmented reality navigation directions on top of the real world using your camera lens. If you find yourself disoriented, Live View will reveal arrows pointing you toward your destination. The display will guide you to the exact address you searched, so you won’t have to wonder if you’re in the right place. This is one of the best Google Maps features and especially helpful in metropolitan areas where tall buildings can interfere with GPS positioning.

Get real-time transit data in Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

Did you know Google Maps can show you where subway trains and city busses are on their route in real time? Instead of guessing how long until the next shuttle will be at your stop, you can see up-to-the-minute tracking for transit lines.

In certain municipalities you can also ask your Google Assistant when the next train is so you know whether you’ll be taking a leisurely stroll or light sprint to the station. Coming in March, you’ll also be able to find out if a station is handicap-accessible, the temperature of train cars and whether there’s security present.

Plan your commute ahead with Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

If you try to plan a trip the night before you leave, you won’t get an accurate picture of the traffic conditions along the route. But when you search for directions in Google Maps, you can specify your arrival and departure windows — Google Maps will then estimate the amount of traffic along the route, potentially avoiding traffic jams. You can also set a reminder for when you should leave to arrive at an appointment or work on time.

Add stops for gas and food in Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

Want to stop for gas or a quick bite to eat while traveling? You can add a stop on Google Maps if you need to adjust your route before your final destination. You can search for restaurants, gas stations, and more along your path. Even better, gas station results will list the price per gallon, while restaurants will have their ratings shown.

You can also manually add in up to nine stops along your route, meaning you can plan an entire day’s journey at once.

Share your location and trip progress via Google Maps

(Image credit: Google)

Tired of texting your friends that you’re only 10 minutes away? Instead of leaving your friends wondering how far you are from meeting them, you can share your Google Maps trip progress to let them check in your location.

As one of the best Google Maps features, it's also an excellent safety tool for letting loved ones know when you’ve made it home. Plus, tracking automatically ends once you’ve reached your destination, so there’s no need for privacy concerns.

Download maps in Google Maps for offline directions

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re out of the country without a SIM card or have a weak cellular data connection, you might have a hard time getting directions or finding a place you want to go. Luckily you can download complete maps for offline use, like you might Spotify playlists or Netflix episodes. Google Maps supports offline maps for small neighborhoods and entire cities; just make sure you save them ahead of time.

Make lists of your favorite places in Google Maps

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best parts about travel is being able to share suggestions for food, entertainment and lodging with friends afterwards. With the Google Maps lists feature, you can send curated guides of your favorite spots to whomever you’d like.

You can build lists as you travel or make them ahead of a trip to supplement your itinerary. Lists offer immediate access to addresses, reviews and contact information for each locale, too. You can choose whether you want to keep your lists private, share them with specific contacts or publish it to the Google Maps database for all the app’s users to access.

See where you’ve been in Google Maps

(Image credit: Future)

Google Maps saves your directions history so you can easily revisit or look up places you’ve been. That way, you can remember locations you visited if you forgot to write them down or want to view a manifest of your travels.

Use the “Your timeline” feature to get a day-by-day rundown of your searches. And if you’d prefer Google not record your directions history, you can disable the feature in Google Maps settings.

Get indoor directions in Google Maps

(Image credit: Future)

Google Maps isn’t just for outdoor directions. One of the best Google Maps features lets you use the app in certain indoor locales, too, such as museums and sports arenas. Certain locations even support maps for different floors or levels, meaning you’re less likely get lost when you’re in a massive venue. Points of interest like concessions, restrooms, information desks, and ATM machines are also highlighted for easy identification.

Book hotels, restaurant reservations, workout classes and more in Google Maps

(Image credit: Future)

You can book nearly anything you need directly within Google Maps. Maps partners with third-party services like Expedia, OpenTable and Mindbody to help you make reservations for hotels, restaurants, workout classes and more without exiting the app.

You can enable Google Pay on your Android phone to make the payment process even easier. Maps will add your plans to Google Calendar if you use that app, too.