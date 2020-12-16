VPN deal: VyprVPN offers 3 years plus a huge 30 connections for just $1.66/mo

If you're looking for a well-priced, zero-logging contender for the best VPN, VyprVPN could be right up your alley. With great streaming performance, excellent unblocking power in countries like China and verified privacy credentials, it's a very viable alternative to some of the bigger providers.

VyprVPN has been offering one of the top VPN deals for a few weeks now, throwing in an extra year on top of its two-year plan. But now it's gone all out, and you can use a single plan on a huge 30 devices for just $1.66 a month.

Compared to the five simultaneous connections we're used to, that's a massive bonus, and means you'll be able to stay protected on just about any device you own. Plus, combined with VyprVPN's wide compatibility with both mainstream and niche devices, it means no matter what you want to encrypt, you'll be able to do it on one plan, and one payment.

This VyprVPN deal addresses one of the provider's only issues (relatively few simultaneous connections), and for just $1.66 a month, there's not a VPN around that can quite match it for value. Find out more below.

VyprVPN deal – get 1 year free, plus 30 simultaneous connections

If you've got tons of devices, or just want the peace of mind having 30 available connections can bring, this VyprVPN deal is for you. For a rock-bottom $1.66 a month (including a free year), you'll be able to unblock loads of streaming sites, keep your personal info super safe, and access a freer, more secure Internet.

Why is this VyprVPN deal so good?

Although it’s priced like a throwaway app, VyprVPN delivers very well on the privacy side of things – and one thing it has over all the competition is its proprietary Chameleon protocol. Chameleon can evade deep packet inspection and is why Vypr performs so well in restrictive regimes like China and the UAE, and it also helps it deliver excellent streaming VPN performance.

Its VyprDNS system also offers further protection from malicious, snooping third parties and operates exclusively on the VyprVPN network. Keeping everything under one roof is a sure-fire way of ensuring privacy. Plus, the provider also has apps for tons of different devices, including routers, TVs, and niche devices such as Blackphone and Anonabox.

If you’re after our top-rated VPN, we’d always recommend ExpressVPN. With more intuitive apps and a massive 3,000+ servers compared to Vypr’s 700+, it’s a package that can’t be beaten in terms of performance – but at $6.67 a month, it’s considerably more expensive, and only offers five simultaneous connections.

Surfshark offers an cheap alternative at just $2.21 a month, and while it offers unlimited simultaneous connections, it's a little more expensive and it’s not independently audited.

So, if you’re after a super secure VPN for a truly unbeatable price, VyprVPN really is your best option – plus you'll have a 30-day trial to make sure you like the service.