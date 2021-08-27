Many gamers want to know how to disable PS5 trophy videos. It’s a nice idea in theory. By default, the PlayStation 5 records 15 seconds of footage leading up to every trophy you unlock, so you can brag about your achievement to anyone who’ll listen, with video proof of how you managed the impossible feat.

In practice, it’s madness. Not only are most trophies thoroughly mundane and unworthy of sharing, but the PS5 only has an 825GB SSD – and only 667GB of that is usable. Given that each 15-second clip takes up about 30-40MB of space, this trophy-recording is something you probably want to stop: it adds up fast.

Thankfully, it’s easy to disable PS5 trophy videos, or simply to modify things so that the system only records the hard-to-get achievements, reducing the strain on your available free space.

Here’s how to disable PS5 trophy videos.

How to disable PS5 trophy videos

1. From the PlayStation 5 dashboard, select Settings from the navigation bar along the top. It’s the gear-shaped icon next to your profile picture on the right-hand side of the screen.

2. From the next menu, scroll all the way to the last item on the list: "Captures and Broadcasts." Select it.

3. Scroll to the last item on the list: Trophies.

4. Select "Save Trophy Videos." From the menu, you can now customize exactly which clips you want saved. This ensures the PS5 will only use your precious disk space to store recordings of hard-to-get trophies for bragging rights.

Alternatively, you can select "None" at the end to disable PS5 trophy clips altogether.

5. You can also choose to disable trophy screenshots too, to save even more space (though these take up a relatively unobtrusive 2-3MB a time).

This screen also lets you change the video duration. However, this is only a choice between 15- and 30 seconds, without any option to reduce the amount of footage captured.

