If you're not bothered about realistic resistance in games, you may want to know how to turn off adaptive triggers on PS5.

We believe that most people who play through, for example, Astro’s Playroom on PS5 will be very impressed with the DualSense pad’s adaptive triggers. Offering resistance depending on the situation, they make games much more immersive and it’s been intriguing to watch developers get to grips with the possibilities, even in the early days of the PS5’s life.

But adaptive triggers are clearly not for everyone, and if you want a more traditional gaming experience, it is possible to turn off the feature on PS5.

Just be aware that you'll need to do this for each DualSense you have connected: it’s not a global setting that can just be enabled and disabled at will. So here's how to turn off adaptive triggers on PS5.

How to turn off adaptive triggers on PS5

1. From the PS5 home screen, head to the console's Settings screen. This is accessible via the small cog in the top right corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. In the Settings menu, scroll down and select Accessories. This is the fifth option down in the list.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. When the Accessories screen opens, scroll down to Controllers in the menu on the left. This is the second choice down, directly below General.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

4. The descriptions on the Controllers screen are confusingly worded, but adaptive triggers are controlled by the option labelled “Trigger Effect Intensity.” Select this to continue.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

5. In the Trigger Effect Intensity submenu, you can tweak the adaptive triggers on your DualSense pad by selecting Strong (the default setting), Medium, Weak, or Off.

Assuming that you want to completely turn off adaptive triggers, rather than just reduce the feature's impact, select Off.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

6. Once this is done, adaptive triggers will be disabled on your currently connected DualSense pad.

However, the setting isn’t a global one and it needs to be changed for each PS5 pad that you use. Repeat the process for any other DualSense controllers you own, and any that you connect in future.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

