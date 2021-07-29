It's handy to know how to show play time on PS5. On PS4 , it wasn’t possible to track how long you played games for. But it appears Sony was tracking the stats, as on the PlayStation 5 you can not only see your play time for PS5 games, but previous-generation titles as well.

There are many reasons why you might want to know your play time on PS5. Perhaps you’re interested in how long you have left in a game’s story mode, or maybe you want to find out whether your children are sneaking more game time than you’d like.

If you’re like us, you’re probably just curious as to how many hours you’ve ploughed into Hunt: Showdown (too many, since you ask.)

The method we'll explain below will let you see your play time in hours for every PS4 and PS5 game you’ve tried and, depending on their privacy settings, your friends’ totals too. Here’s how to show play time on PS5.

How to show play time on PS5: Check your own stats

1. On the PS5 home screen, select your player icon. It’s in the row of icons along the top line of the screen, between the Settings gear icon on the left and the current time on the right.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. When you select your icon, a submenu will appear. Select Profile, which is the second option down.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. The next screen gives a general overview of your profile, but you specifically want the Games tab at the top, so scroll across and select Games.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

4. All your PS5 games will be displayed in order of when they were most recently loaded.

Under each title, you'll see details of when you last played it, and how many hours you’ve played it in total.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Note that this screen also shows your PS4 game stats, and not just the time you've spent playing them on PS5. That means you can also get your friends’ data, even if they don’t have a PS5 to check on.

To prove this, we'll now demonstrate with a PS4-playing friend who has yet to make the upgrade to PS5.

How to show play time on PS5: Check a friend's stats

1. Repeat steps 1 and 2 above until you reach your profile page. This time, however, instead of pressing Games, select Friends instead.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

2. You’ll see all your friends listed. We know for a fact that the guy in the top left corner of the screen with the horse icon hasn’t yet got a PS5, so we're going to select him.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

3. On your friend’s page, switch to the Games tab and you’ll see their stats instead of yours. You can now tell them exactly how serious their Fortnite addiction is, with data to back it up.

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

