Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 5 of the NBA playoffs online

Clippers vs Nuggets game 5 start time, channel Clippers vs Nuggets game 5 tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT tonight (Fri., Sept. 11) on TNT. The NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ABC, full series schedule below.

The finals are beckoning to Kawhi Leonard. Today's Clippers vs Nuggets live stream of game 5 will determine if L.A. moves on to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history. But Denver will do everything it can to hold on and force another match.

After its rollicking, roller coaster NBA playoffs series against the Jazz, the Nuggets have looked a bit deflated. The suffocating Clippers defense — and the excellent All-Star play from Kawhi — have left Denver scrambling to keep up.

But the Nuggets had their backs against the wall in the previous round and answered with three straight wins. They'll need Nikola Jokic to have another great performance, and for Jamal Murray to fight through the defense and rain in threes like he did against Utah.

That may still not be enough. The Clippers are operating at a high level right now, led by Leonard. In game 4, he posted 30 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks — yet another example of his hustle on both sides of the court.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 5:

How to avoid Clippers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

Clippers vs Nuggets game 5 airs today (Friday, September 11) at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S., so anyone with cable won't have a hard time finding it. NBA playoff games are also airing on TNT and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Clippers vs Nuggets on Sling TV or sports fan favorite fuboTV.

These are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30 per month. ABC and ESPN are in fuboTV's Standard package, which is $59 per month.

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans (again) will have to stay up late to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Nuggets air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Clippers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97

Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101

Nuggets 110, Clippers 101 Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107

Clippers 113, Nuggets 107 Game 4: Clippers 96, Nuggets 85

Clippers 96, Nuggets 85 Game 5: Fri., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Fri., Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

* = if necessary