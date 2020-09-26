Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 6 of the NBA playoffs online

Celtics vs Heat start time, channel The Celtics vs Heat game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, September 27). It's being broadcast on ESPN. The rest of the NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ABC. Full series schedule below.

Does the comeback continue in tonight's Celtics vs Heat live stream? After a weirdly lopsided game — Boston bickered in the first half and put up a massive defensive showing in the second — the Eastern Conference finals are continuing on, as Miami failed to close the door and end this.

Unlike most of the 2020 NBA playoffs games, that game had a decidedly large margin of victory, with Boston winning 121-108. That difference was due in part to solid performances from Jayson Tatum (31 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points), while the highest-scoring Miami player was Goran Dragic (23 points).

Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of Western Conference finals

The best Netflix shows for your next binge watch

As for how Miami will recover, star Jimmy Butler's showing some leadership: telling the press that while Bam Adebayo voluntarily took the blame for the loss, that the team lost as a group.

Butler noted "nobody was playing the way we're supposed to play, the way we have to play in order for us to win. Nobody. And for him to say that, I respect it, I love him for it. But he can't do it by himself – we've got to be there with him."

Miami's coach Spo blamed the loss on Miami's own defense, saying his team didn't "compete hard enough."

Here is everything you need to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream for game 6.

How to avoid Celtics vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch Celtics vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Celtics vs Heats live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Celtics vs Heat game 6 tomorrow night (Sunday, Sept. 27) at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. NBA playoff games are also airing on TNT and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and fuboTV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, while Fubo's $60 per month Standard package is lacking TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 6 at 12:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Celtics vs Heat game 6 on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's on TSN4.

But you can watch the game on NBA League Pass, which is available in Canada.

Celtics vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Heat 117, Celtics 114

Heat 117, Celtics 114 Game 2: Heat 106, Celtics 101

Heat 106, Celtics 101 Game 3: Celtics 117, Heat 106

Celtics 117, Heat 106 Game 4: Heat 112, Celtics 109

Heat 112, Celtics 109 Game 5: Celtics 121, Heat 108

Celtics 121, Heat 108 *Game 6: Sun., Sept 27, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun., Sept 27, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept 30 (ESPN)

* = if necessary