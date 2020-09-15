Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 7 of the NBA playoffs online

Clippers vs Nuggets game 7 start time, channel Clippers vs Nuggets game 7 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 15) on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are also airing on TNT and ABC, full series schedule below.

The Clippers vs Nuggets live stream tomorrow features the two most magical words in sports: "game 7." And don't worry, Denver fans: Jamal Murray appears to be good to go.

Murray, who helped push the Nuggets to a riveting comeback in the second half of game 6, made Denver's fans hold their breath when LA's Paul George blocked and rejected his attempt to drive to the hoop. Naturally, the Nuggets' medical staff checked him out, and the results were positive, making it sound like he's going to continue to contribute in this NBA playoffs series.

This kinda feels like déjà vu all over again for the Nuggets, staging a comeback after being down 3-1 after rising back from a 3-1 hole against the Utah Jazz in the last round, to advance to the Clippers. Game 6's comeback was supported by the 34 points from center Nikola Jokic — who was a beast on the boards with 14 rebounds — and 21 from Murray.

Most of the Clippers offense came from Kawhi Leonard (25 points) and Paul George (33 points), but beyond that pair, nobody broached 15, with Lou Williams' 14 points getting closest. As I said before game 6, finding an x-factor on offense, outside of their two stars, seems to be a must for the Clippers.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 7:

How to avoid Clippers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN .

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

Clippers vs Nuggets game 7 airs tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 15) at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S., so anyone with cable won't have a hard time finding it. NBA playoff games are also airing on TNT and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Clippers vs Nuggets on Sling TV or sports fan favorite fuboTV.

These are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30 per month. ABC and ESPN are in fuboTV's Standard package, which is $59 per month. TNT, however, is not in Fubo.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans have to go all night again. The game 7 Clippers vs Nuggets live stream starts at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Nuggets air on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, it's on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Clippers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Clippers 120, Nuggets 97

Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 Game 2: Nuggets 110, Clippers 101

Nuggets 110, Clippers 101 Game 3: Clippers 113, Nuggets 107

Clippers 113, Nuggets 107 Game 4: Clippers 96, Nuggets 85

Clippers 96, Nuggets 85 Game 5: Nuggets 111, Clippers 105

Nuggets 111, Clippers 105 Game 6: Nuggets 111, Clippers 98

Nuggets 111, Clippers 98 Game 7: Tue., Sept. 15, 9 p.m. (ESPN)