Clippers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs online

Clippers vs Nuggets game 1 start time, channel Clippers vs Nuggets game 1 is tipping off Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The NBA playoffs are airing on TNT, ESPN and ABC, full series schedule below.

Get ready for the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream of game 1 of the NBA playoffs. The Western Conference semifinal series will see Kawhi Leonard lead L.A. against the red-hot shooting of Denver's Jamal Murray.

Murray had a somewhat slower game 7 against the Jazz, due to a thigh bruise, but he averaged 31.6 points per game in that series. The Clippers will have to find a way to slow him down, and both Leonard and Paul George will likely defend him at points.

The Nuggets will have their own difficult defensive task in guarding Leonard, who is making a case for the playoffs MVP. He scored 30 points in five straight games and is the seventh player in NBA history to record 30 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a playoff game.

But even Kawhi can't win a series on his own. The Clippers are hoping George emerges from a scoring slump and for the return of Patrick Beverley.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream for game 1.

How to avoid Clippers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Clippers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Clippers vs Nuggets game 1 on Thursday, September 3 at 9 p.m. on TNT. NBA playoff games are airing on TNT, ESPN or ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch Clippers vs Nuggets on Sling TV and sports fan favorite fuboTV.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo for access to the broadcast channel (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans usually have to stay up late, and they can catch the Clippers vs Nuggets live stream at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Clippers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Clippers vs Nuggets air on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Clippers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Thu., Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Thu., Sept. 3, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 2: Sat., Sept. 5, TBD (TNT)

Sat., Sept. 5, TBD (TNT) Game 3: Mon., Sept. 7, TBD (TNT)

Mon., Sept. 7, TBD (TNT) Game 4: Wed., Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN)

Wed., Sept. 9, TBD (ESPN) *Game 5: Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT)

Fri., Sept. 11, TBD (TNT) *Game 6: Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN)

Sun., Sept. 13, TBD (ESPN) *Game 7: Tue., Sept. 15, TBD (ESPN)

* = if necessary