Celtics vs Warriors live stream: How to watch game 2 of NBA Finals online

Can this Celtics vs Warriors live stream go in favor of the favorites? Yes, after a wildly see-sawing game 1, Golden State now needs to win this NBA playoffs live stream so it can at least go on the road with a tied series. Yes, typically we think about this in the other way: the road team is seeking to win at least one game of the start of a series — but Boston already did that.

And how did they do it? Well, the Celtics proved it's all about you play the whole game, as even though Steph Curry started hotter than the sun and was draining threes like he was unguarded (he often was), it all came down to the fourth and final frame.

40–16. That's how much the Celtics out-scored the Warriors in the last quarter of game 1. And their success is apparently owed to moving to a much-smaller and faster squad. While the Celtics started with both Horford and Williams on the court, that just didn't prove worthwhile.

Horford, though, did lead the Celtics on points with 26, Jaylen Brown (24 points) was right behind him, and Derrick White (21) came in third. Meanwhile Jayson Tatum may not have been a high-scorer with 12 points for the night, but his 13 assists helped fuel this win for sure.

Curry out-shot the whole field, with 34 points, while Andrew Wiggins had 20. No other Warrior hit 20 or above.

Despite (or possibly because of) the C's winning game 1, Golden State is a 4-point favorite in Game 2 against Boston at the moment. The over/under is 215.5. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Celtics vs Warriors live stream:

How to watch Celtics vs Warriors live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or ABC? Even if you can't watch the Celtics vs Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in the U.S.

The game 2 Celtics vs Warriors live stream is on ABC and ESPN3 at 8 p.m. Sunday (June 5).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, we haven't been recommending it so far — as it's without TNT and would miss earlier games. That said, it will have all the NBA Finals live streams.

You could also get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN3 and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 (and $25 for the first month), which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

ABC is on Fubo.TV

Celtics vs Warriors live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Boston 120, Golden State 108

Golden State 108 Game 2: Sunday (June 5): Boston @ Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Sunday (June 5): Boston @ Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 3: Wednesday (June 8): Golden State @ Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Wednesday (June 8): Golden State @ Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 Game 4: Friday (June 10): Golden State @Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Friday (June 10): Golden State @Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 *Game 5: Monday (June 13): Boston vs. Golden State, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Monday (June 13): Boston vs. Golden State, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 *Game 6: Thursday (June 16): Golden State vs. Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Thursday (June 16): Golden State vs. Boston, 9 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3 *Game 7: Sunday (June 19): Boston vs. Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN3

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in Canada

Canadian basketball fans looking for the NBA finals will find it spread across TSN and SportsNet. Game 2's Celtics vs Warriors live stream is on SN and SN1.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) may be your ticket.

Celtics vs Warriors live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Celtics vs Warriors live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has every one of the NBA finals games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST — which would mean this game is at 10 a.m. AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).