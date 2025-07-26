How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions Test 2: Live stream rugby for FREE

Australia and the British and Irish Lions face off at the MCG on Saturday in a potential series decider. The tourists hammered the Wallabies last weekend, but the hosts were a far cry from full strength and there have been one or two signs of complacency from Andy Farrell's men.

Australia vs Lions Test 2 live stream, date, time and channels The Australia vs Lions Test 2 live stream takes place on Saturday, July 26.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Farrell rounded on his players for treating the midweek encounter with the First Nations & Pasifika XV like an exhibition game, and they nearly paid the price. Henry Pollock clearly didn't get the memo, as he's already bigging up this Lions team as the best ever. The Invincibles of 1974, who played 22 games in 10 weeks, winning 21 and drawing the other, may have something to say about that.

Australia, remember, only had one game to prepare for the series, and were down several key men for the opener. The Wallabies' first-choice fly-half Noah Lolesio is out of action entirely, which means Tom Lynagh makes his second ever international start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, lock Will Skelton and flanker Rob Valetini have returned to beef up the starting XV. Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii have pledged to be braver on the ball.

Farrell has been picking his centers in pairs, but Garry Ringrose's withdrawal from the XV means Bundee Aki is instead partnering Huw Jones. Along with Ellis Genge and Sione Tuipulotu, Jones was one of the Lions' standout performers in last weekend's 27-19 victory. Genge has been replaced by Andrew Porter, while Tuipulotu misses out through injury. Meanwhile, Owen Farrell has been selected on the bench after not originally being a part of the touring squad.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 live streams from anywhere in the world today, and potentially for free.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck, as you can watch an Australia vs Lions Test 2 live stream for FREE on 9Now.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia but want to view 9Now as usual, you'd select an Aussie server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to 9Now and enjoy!

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 live streams in the U.S.

Australia vs Lions Test 2 is being shown on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S..

You need the $12.99 per month Showtime plan to tune in on Paramount Plus. Alternatively, Fubo carries CBS and offers new customers a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

RugbyPass TV is showing every other game of the tour for free.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the Australia vs Lions Test? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 live streams in the U.K.

Australia vs Lions Test 2, along with the rest of the 2025 Lions tour, is being shown on Sky Sports.

Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices and don't forget you can stream Sky Sports live on Sky Go, which is available on a multitude of devices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? NOW Sports offers a streaming alternative and prices start from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

There will also be highlights later in the day at 8 p.m. BST on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred Australia vs Lions Test 2 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 live streams in Canada

The Australia vs Lions Test 2 live stream, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

Australian residents visiting Canada can get a FREE Australia vs Lions Test 2 live stream through 9Now using NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 2 live streams in Australia

The Australia vs Lions Test 2 is being broadcast for FREE on Channel 9, with live streaming available via 9Now.

The game is also being shown on Stan Sport ad-free and in 4K, along with the rest of the Lions tour. Stan Sport costs AU$15/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12/month.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

