How to watch England vs India 5th Test 2025: Live stream online from anywhere

It's now or never for India at The Oval, facing a series defeat if they're unable to defeat England and haul the series back to two games apiece. Expect this fascinating England vs India five-Test war to go out with a bang, not a whimper....

You can watch England vs India live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs India 5th Test live streams: TV schedule, dates England vs India 5th Test live streams take place between Thursday, July 31 to Monday, August 4.

► Daily start time: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST / 3.30 p.m. IST

• U.S. — Willow TV via Sling TV

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Going into the fifth and final day at Old Trafford and it looked odds on that this week's game in South London would be a dead rubber. That was until all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja came to the rescue, battling for the best part of the day to complete a pair of (not uncontroversial) centuries.

That means the sides head to The Oval with everything to play for. England lead the series 2-1 but looked like the walking wounded after having to bowl so many overs in Manchester. It means talismanic skipper Ben Stokes has been ruled out alongside three other changes that see Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue all come in.

India have the chance to capitalize, but have their own potential fitness worries to contend with — they'll hope seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will be fit and firing.

Can the hosts seal the inaugural Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy? Read on and we'll show you how to watch the England vs India 5th Test online from anywhere in the world today, and potentially for free.

Can you watch England vs India for free?

Free Stream Countries that don't have an ECB broadcast partner are in luck as they can stream the 5th test between England and India for FREE thanks to ICC TV. All five days of the 5th Test will be streamed at no cost in dozens of countries — from Albania to Venezuela! There's a full list of countries covered here. You can sign into ICC TV via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts or alternatively your e-mail.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket on your usual subscription?

You can still watch live England vs India 5th Test 2025 streams thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



Use Nord to unblock ICC TV and watch England vs India at The Oval live online.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're a Spanish resident in the U.K. and want to view ICC TV you'd select 'Spain' from the list of servers.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming site or app and watch cricket live streams as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing England vs India 5th Test live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the England vs India test series through Sling TV:

Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test in Canada

The 5th test between England and India will be shown on Willow TV in Canada, just like south of the border.

Make sure to check your cable provider to see if it's available, or subscribe to the service's own streaming platform for CA$9.99/month or CA$79.99/year.

Visiting Canada from a place where ICC TV is usually available? Use a VPN to unlock your home subscription services — we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test online in U.K.

Sky Sports is showing the full five days of the 5th Test between England and India. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Sky also have their Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Don't want to sign up to Sky? A Now Sports Membership is another option, a day pass costs £14.99, but to catch the full five days you will need a monthly membership coming in at £34.99.

Buy a monthly membership now and you will also be able to keep up with The Hundred when it starts as well as watch the start of the Premier League season.

Those looking to access Sky Go or Now from outside the U.K. will need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test in India

Indian fans looking to tune in to watch their team can stream the full five-match series on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the JioHotstar app online.

Monthly subscriptions to JioHotstar start from as little as Rs. 299 (around $3.50 USD), with yearly subscriptions from Rs. 899 ($10.50 USD).

Those outside of India who want to watch the cricket can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test in Australia

The full five days of England vs India from The Oval is being shown on Fox Cricket 501 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this test match with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial or $1 for your first month for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

1st Test at Headingley — England won by 5 wickets

2nd Test at Edgbaston — India won by 336 runs

3rd Test at Lord's — England won by 22 runs

4th Test at Old Trafford — Match drawn

July 31-August 4: 5th Test at The Oval, London

