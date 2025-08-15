How to watch WNBA 2025: live stream games free from anywhere

We're into the final few weeks of the regular season, and all but one playoff berth is yet to be filled. The Minnesota Lynx, last season's No.2 seeds and finalists, aren't leaving anything to chance this time. They've already secured postseason basketball, and are almost guaranteed top seeding.

WNBA 2025 live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 WNBA season started on May 16 and will conclude in October.

• U.S. — Ion, ESPN, ABC/ESPN3, NBA TV via Sling TV / Prime Video / CBS via Paramount Plus

The reigning champion New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury are locked in a three-way battle for the No.2 seed, which might well go all the way down to the wire. The Dream are in the groove right now, thanks to Allisha Gray and Brionna Jones, while their direct rivals have stuttered of late.

It feels almost miraculous that the Indiana Fever won the Commissioner's Cup, given the almost comedic number of injuries they've suffered. Caitlin Clark has barely played all year and Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald are now out for the rest of the season, but the Fever are still in the mix.

Unless their fortunes change dramatically, this season's shaping up to be a write-off for the Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun, who are a long way off even the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks, who themselves are on the outside looking in.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch WNBA 2025 from anywhere, including free options.

Watch WNBA live streams for FREE

You can watch 50 WNBA games free-of-charge in the U.S., courtesy of Sling.

Ion is broadcasting every Friday night double-header this season, and they're all being live streamed on Sling Freestream, the streaming platform's free tier.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions.

