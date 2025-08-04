How to watch The Hundred 2025: live stream cricket online, fixture list, free streams

English cricket's most heralded white-ball cricket tournament is set to dominate the sport over the course of August, with the fifth iteration of The Hundred showcasing some of the planet's biggest talents of the men's and women's games. Follow our guide below for where to watch The Hundred live streams 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

After a successful winter for the ECB where they managed raise more than £500 million by selling stakes in the eight franchises, now the action returns to the middle. The innovative hundred-ball format is like no other in the world, and this year's tournament has attracted domestic and international superstars such as Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Ellyse Perry.

The Oval Invincibles have lived up to their name in the men's side of things, winning the title for the last two years thanks largely to the driving force of the brilliant Curran brothers, Sam and Tom. The London Spirit women's team captured the Lord's-based franchise's first title last year, and will hope that the likes of Grace Harris, Charlie Dean and India's Deepti Sharma will be able to repeat the feat this time around.

Ready for a daily dose of top-class cricket action this month? Here's a guide to how to watch The Hundred 2025 online and see cricket live streams from anywhere.

How to stream The Hundred 2025 for free

Free Stream 16 matches of The Hundred 2025 will be shown for FREE on the BBC. That means they will also be streamed as they happen (and on demand) on its BBC iPlayer platform online. The matches the BBC will show includes the opening London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles double header on Tuesday, August 5, as well as both men's and women's finals on Sunday, August 31. You can see a full list of the BBC's games on the fixture list at the bottom of this article. Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to watch The Hundred as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch The Hundred 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the The Hundred live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch The Hundred live streams 2025 in the U.S.

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing every match of The Hundred 2025 in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more, or as a standalone service.

Alternatively, you can get the watch the cricket online with the brilliant value Sling:

Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services out there, and it has an unbeatable deal for cricket fans. The Desi Binge Plus and Dakshin Flex plans get you a Willow TV subscription from just $10/month, with no need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles first. No long contracts either. Willow TV is where you'll find the lion's share of all the cricket live streams in the U.S. which means a Sling TV sub has everything more or less covered on its own. Result.

How to watch The Hundred 2025 in U.K.

Coverage of The Hundred is shared between Sky Sports and the free-to-air BBC in the U.K.

The former shows every single match If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Not looking at a Sky plan? A Now Sports Membership is another option, with rolling monthly subscriptions currently costing £34.99.

As explained above, BBC television and the BBC iPlayer online will also be showing 16 matches (i.e. eight double headers) absolutely FREE. Just note that you need to have a valid TV licence to watch games through the BBC.

Those looking to access BBC iPlayer, Sky Go or Now from outside the U.K. will need to download a good VPN.

How to watch The Hundred live streams 2025 in India

Fancode is showing 2025 The Hundred live streams in India. Watch on your laptop or through its apps for Android and iOS.

Single matches can be purchased for as little as Rs. 25 (£0.21) or you can pay Rs. 99 (£0.85) each for the entire men's or women's tournament. Alternatively, there are full Fancode subscriptions costing Rs. 199/month and Rs. 1,499/year.

Those outside of India who want to watch the cricket can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action safely.

How to watch The Hundred live streams 2025 in Australia

Every match of The Hundred is being shown across Fox Cricket 501 and Fox Sports 503 on TV in Australia.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing this tournament with commitment-free plans starting from $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

The Hundred fixtures 2025

Every game day of the The Hundred 2025 is a double header of women's and men's matches — the women play first, and then the men.

All times in BST: women's / men's, matches in BOLD free to watch on BBC iPlayer

Tuesday, August 5: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles, 2:45 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 6: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 7: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 8: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 9: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 9: Welsh Fire vs London Spirit, 2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 10: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix, 11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 10: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, 2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Monday, August 11: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 12: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 13: Southern Brave vs Northern Supercharger, 11:30 a.m. / 3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 13: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 14: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 15: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16: Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, 11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16: Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire, 2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 17: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, 11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 17: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Monday, August 18: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 19: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 20: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave, 11:30 a.m. / 3 p.m.

Wednesday, August 20: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 21: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 22: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 23: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, 11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 23: London Spirit vs Southern Brave, 2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 24: Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets, 11 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 24: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix, 2:30 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Monday, August 25: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 26: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 27: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 28: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire, 3 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 30: Eliminator, 2:15 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 31: Final, 2:15 p.m. / 6 p.m.

