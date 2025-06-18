The British & Lions 2025 tour is always one of rugby union's highlights because they are so rare. Happening once every four years, it's the only time players from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland come together on the same team and tour one of the Southern Hemisphere's giants.

This time, it's Australia and you won't want to miss a second of the action. You can watch the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

2025 British & Irish Lions live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 British & Irish Lions tour runs from Friday, June 20 to Saturday, August. Full schedule below.

► Test match start times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

► FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (US)

► U.S. — FloRugby

► U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 38-man Lions squad has been picked, with prop Zander Fagerson already out through injury and replaced by Finlay Bealham, with more training members and others on standby.

In the latter list is Andy Farrell's son, Owen, who though vastly experienced and a three-time Lion has endured a tough season with Racing in France and didn't make the cut. Farrell could well get a late call up, with only Finn Russell, Fin Smith and Marcus Smith the dedicated fly halves.

There's fireworks aplenty in the back division, with Duhan van der Merwe one of the great finishers, center Sione Tuipulotu back from injury and Russell a Scottish trio pulling strings.

In the pack, as well as the impressive captain Maro Itoje, look out for English bolter Henry Pollock, who at 20 is the squad's youngest member but brashest character.

The Lions start their warm-ups in Dublin without the Bath the Leicester players from a recent Grand Final but it's all go, as a tour of Australia awaits.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour from anywhere, including for FREE.

British & Irish Lions 2025 – next match

Fri, June 20

► British & Lions vs Argentina

► 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. UK / 5 a.m. AEST (Sat)

► Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams for FREE

Rugby union fans in Australia are in luck, as they can watch the three British & Irish Lions 2025 test matches live streams for FREE. The three tests will be shown on Channel 9, which is available to live stream via the 9Now platform.

Looking to catch the other tour matches? US fans will be able to watch all warm-up fixtures on RugbyPass TV, completely free of charge.

The opening match of the tour, from Dublin's Aviva Stadium, will also be shown on Irish-language channel TG4 for FREE.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the British & Irish Lions action for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch British & Irish 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers in the US and Canada can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another streaming service and watch the British & Irish Lions.

How to watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're a rugby union fan in the U.S., then the place to go for the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour is CBS which will show the test match series against Australia via Paramount Plus. You will need the Showtime package ($12.99) to access CBS' live stream.

Every other game - including the 1888 Cup game v Argentina - will be on RugbyPass TV, which as alluded to earlier is free!

Away from the U.S. on vacation right now? Remember to get a NordVPN so you can enjoy your regular British & Irish Lions subscription as you would from back home.

How to watch British & Irish Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the Great White North, the British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams will be available on DAZN Canada.

Dedicated streaming service DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, has prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including boxing and the Club World Cup.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the exclusive U.K. and Ireland rights for the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour.

It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and the limited time pop-up channel, Sky Sports The Lions.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a NOW Sports membership with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

If you're abraod right now you can still follow your usual British & Irish Lions 2025 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The British & Irish Lions 2025 tour's three test matches are being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available for free via 9Now.

What about the warm-up matches? Stan Sport is where you want to go for that. They offer ad-free coverage and and it will cost $36 for the Premium Plan and Sports add-on.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

How to watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the British & Irish Lions live streams via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Sky Sport in New Zealand is also the home of Formula 1, and countless other sports from around the world.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch British & Irish Lions 2025 live streams in South Africa

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2025 British & Irish Lions tour will be televised on subscription service SuperSport.

You'll need a DStv access package to watch SuperSport with prices starting at R99 per month. The game will be broadcast on their dedicated rugby channel.

Outside South Africa for the tour? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

Can I watch British & Irish Lions 2025 in 4K UHD? If you want to watch the British & Irish Lions in 4K, you'll need the Australia based Stan Sport. It offers ad-free coverage of every match on every court, with the Stan Sport add-on costing $15. You'll also need the Stan Premium base plan, which is $21 per month. Sky Sports is also an option in the U.K.. You'll need Sky Q Box and the relevant subscription, specifically to Sky Sports Main Event.

British & Irish Lions squad 2025

Forwards

Click for the Full Squad ▼ Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

Ollie Chessum (England)

Jack Conan (Ireland)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

Scott Cummings (Scotland)

Tom Curry (England)

Ben Earl (England)

Finlay Bealham (Ireland)

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Ellis Genge (England)

Maro Itoje (England, catptain)

Ronan Kelleher (Ireland)

Joe McCarthy (Ireland)

Jac Morgan (Wales)

Henry Pollock (England)

Andrew Porter (Ireland)

James Ryan (Ireland)

Pierre Schoeman (Scotland)

Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

Will Stuart (England)

Josh van der Flier (Ireland) Backs Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Elliot Daly (England)

Tommy Freeman (England)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland)

Mack Hansen (Ireland)

Huw Jones (Scotland)

Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

James Lowe (Ireland)

Alex Mitchell (England)

Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

Finn Russell (Scotland)

Fin Smith (England)

Marcus Smith (England)

Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

Tomos Williams (Wales)

British & Irish Lions tour schedule and results 2025

Click for the full British & Irish Lions schedule ▼ Friday, June 20: vs Argentina U.S.: 3 p.m. ET / midday PT U.K.: 8 p.m. AU: 6 am AEST Saturday, June 28: vs Western Force U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Wednesday, July 2: vs Queensland Reds U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Saturday, July 5: vs New South Wales Waratahs U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Wednesday, July 9: vs ACT Brumbies U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Saturday, July 12: vs Invitational AU & NZ U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Saturday, July 19: vs Australia (1st test) US: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Tuesday, July 22: vs First Nations & Pasifika XV U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Saturday, July 26: vs Australia (2nd test) U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST Saturday, August 2: vs Australia (3rd test) U.S.: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT U.K.: 11 a.m. AU: 8 p.m. AEST

More from Tom's Guide