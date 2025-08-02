How to watch Australia vs British & Irish Lions Test 3: Live stream rugby for FREE

The Wallabies' reputation sits in tatters, but things could yet get worse. Not only have they already lost the series, but to the tourists' delight they're making excuses too. The final Test of the Lions tour offers Joe Schmidt's men one final chance to salvage some pride, though they'll have to do so without the influential Rob Valetini.

You can watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Australia vs Lions Test 3 live stream, date, time and channels The Australia vs Lions Test 3 live stream takes place on Saturday, August 2.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

For an idea of Valetini's impact: he only played the first half of last week's game. Australia went into the interval 23-17 up; they went on to lose 26-29, courtesy of a last-gasp Hugo Keenan try that was controversial only to the Wallabies. Carlo Tizzano reacted to a Jac Morgan clearout in contentious fashion, flinging himself to the ground in a desperate flop that might have shamed a soccer player.

Schmidt's taken him out of the firing line for Saturday's clash at Stadium Australia, where Nic White will start at scrum-half on his final international outing. Making his first appearance of the series is Taniela Tupou, who at nearly 150kg should at least make up for Valetini in terms of sheer physicality.

Somewhat surprisingly, Morgan is once more on the bench for the Lions, who have switched James Lowe and Ollie Chessum out for Blair Kinghorn and James Ryan. With Sione Tuipulotu still injured, Andy Farrell has selected Bundee Aki, who's come under fire from fans for his performances so far.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 for free

If you're in Australia you're in luck, as you can watch an Australia vs Lions Test 3 live stream for FREE on 9Now.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: 70% off Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ Money back guarantee

✅ 70% off usual price

✅ Amazon gift card worth up to $50 Use Nord to unblock 9Now and watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia but want to view 9Now as usual, you'd select an Aussie server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to 9Now and enjoy!

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australia vs Lions Test 3 is being shown on both CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S..

You need the $12.99 per month Showtime plan to tune in on Paramount Plus. Alternatively, Fubo carries CBS and offers new customers a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the Australia vs Lions Test? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Australia vs Lions Test 3 is being shown on Sky Sports.

Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices and don't forget you can stream Sky Sports live on Sky Go, which is available on a multitude of devices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? NOW Sports offers a streaming alternative and prices start from £14.99/day or £34.99/month.

There will also be highlights later in the day at 8 p.m. BST on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred Australia vs Lions Test 3 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Australia vs Lions Test 3 live stream is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

Those from Australia visiting Canada can use 9Now to watch the 3rd test using NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs Lions Test 3 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As alluded to previously, Australia vs Lions Test 3 is being broadcast for FREE on Channel 9, with live streaming available via 9Now.

The game is also being shown on Stan Sport ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12/month.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide