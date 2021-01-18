Valentine's Day gifts don't have to cost a fortune. And if you shop early, you might even score a few deals in the process. To help you pick the right gift, we're rounding up the best Valentine's Day gifts for him that are bound to please.

Whether he's a runner, Netflix fan, or home chef — these unique gift ideas will make him happy and keep your budget in check. Best of all, you can buy them all online and get them delivered way ahead of Valentine's Day.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are the perfect Valentine's Day gift for anyone. They're resistant to both sweat and water (they're IPX4 certified), and they feature very good active noise cancellation. Their new design also ensures they'll stay put in his ears, whether he's running outdoors or running errands. In our AirPods Pro review, we also loved that they support hands-free Siri, which means he can summon Siri with just the sound of his voice.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

If you're looking for Valentine's Day gifts that cost well under $50, you can't go wrong with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. Released last year, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a must for anyone who wants high-quality, speedy streaming. Plus, the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite means you can use your voice to search and launch shows across multiple apps. The streaming stick gives you access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, YouTube, and more. Streams are limited to 1080p, but in our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review, we found Amazon's device worked quickly and smoothly.

Anova Nano Precision Cooker

The Anova Sous Vide Nano is a must for the man who fancies himself a home chef. From pork to fish, it ensures every meal is cooked to perfection. Just seal your meat in an airtight bag, drop it in water, attach the Sous Vide to your pot, and wait for your dinner to cook. In our Anova Nano review, we were also fans of its intuitive and helpful app.

Nespresso VertuoPlus

The Nespresso VertuoPlus will eliminate all unnecessary trips to your local coffee house. It uses Nespresso capsules to brew everything from a 1.3-oz cup of espresso to a 14-oz. alto. It comes with 12 single-serve coffee capsules to get your started.

PicoBrew Pico C

Brewing beer takes time, skill, and patience. The PicoBrew Pico C bypasses all of that and lets him make suds without the guesswork. The machine uses PicoPaks, which yield about a dozen 12-ounce glasses of beer. Just insert the pack into the machine and the Pico C does all of the work. There are more than 200 PicoPaks available, covering everything from pilsners to porters. In our PicoBrew Pico C review, we loved how easy it was to make great-tasting beer, though keep in mind there are a few steps involved. While it's possible to find cheaper beer brewing kits, none have as a wide a variety of beer types as the Pico C.

DeskCycle 2

The DeskCycle is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for gym goers who don't have the space for a dedicated indoor bike. This under-desk exercise bike offers eight levels of resistance, whisper-quiet operation, and a smooth pedaling motion that lets you stay focused on other tasks. Its display tracks hours of activity, including speed, time, distance, and calories burned.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

Yes, the Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch out there, but for serious runners there's no beating the Garmin Forerunner 245. The GPS watch has specific features only a runner could appreciate like the ability to race against one of your previous runs and the ability to analyze your stride length. It also lets you store/sync your playlists from Spotify.

Ninja Air Fryer

Give him the gift of crispy French fries with the Ninja Air Fryer. The highly-rated air fryer is perfect for frying your favorite foods like fries, chicken nuggets, and more. The best part is that it uses hot air — instead of oil — to fry up your food. That means those fries will pack 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. The Ninja Air Fryer can make up to 2 lbs. of food via its 4-quart, non-stick basket.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Editor's Choice Echo Show 8 is the smart display perfected. It sounds great — much better than the smaller Echo Show 5 — and it supports all of Alexa's superpowers. It can be used to turn on smart lights, check our video doorbell, or stream music. It also supports hands-free calling and can be used as an Alexa Drop In intercom.

iPad Air (2020)

The iPad Air (2020) is the Apple tablet we all want. It packs an insanely fast A14 Bionic CPU and a gorgeous 10.2-inch screen. It also supports Apple's Magic Keyboard, which means it can double as a laptop when you need to be productive. In our tests, the tablet lasted 10 hours and 29 minutes, which is more than enough time for playing games and streaming some shows on Netflix.