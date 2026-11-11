The best gifts for the fitness lover in your life — 35 top picks for runners, cyclists and gym lovers

It's the most magical time of the year, but it can be stressful knowing what to buy, especially if you're looking for a gift for a fitness fanatic. Whether you're shopping for the kind of runner who laps the block to round up his or her miles, or a cyclist who will bore you for hours about the pros and cons of tubeless tires, we've got you covered.

We've hand-picked some of the best gifts for the runner, cyclist, Hyrox-obsessed nephew, or Pilates princess in your life below, using suggestions from the Tom's Guide fitness team — we've run over 20 marathons between us, we spend our weekends hiking for fun, and we even have a personal trainer on staff, so we know what every fitness lover will be delighted to find under the tree this year.

We have separated the best gifts into different price categories, so you can shop whatever your budget. Happy shopping!

Best gifts for fitness-lovers under $20

Better You Magnesium Flakes.

There's nothing better than a hot bath after a chilly training run or gruelling weights session in the winter, and chucking some magnesium flakes in will help your runners' muscles recover faster. This bag of magnesium flakes is the perfect stocking filler, and will last them ages.

Brick Caps: Tyre Valve Dust Caps

The ultimate bike accessory you've probably not heard of. Brick Caps make some amazing dust caps including these lego ones, but also Star Wars characters.

Massage ball set

As handy as one of the best foam rollers, these little massage balls are perfect for getting into tight muscles. The set comes with two spiky massage balls, as well as a mini massage ball for targeting small, hard-to-reach areas. All three balls come in a handy carry bag for chucking in a gym bag.

Nalgene 32 oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle

Whatever the fitness fanatic in your life is training for, this 32 ounce water bottle will keep them hydrated. It's super-easy to drink from, and much lighter than a lot of the metal bottles on the market. Plus, it's dishwasher-friendly.

Lock Laces

The runner or triathlete in your life is bound to appreciate it this gift. The clever Lock Laces mean your runner never has to worry about their shoelaces coming untied on race day, and will help your triathlete with faster transitions.

LED Safety Lights

These little lights are affordable and can help keep your runner safe and seen when the weather changes. They clip onto anything — from a backpack to a running jacket — and have different modes of flashing to help cars spot your runner on the move.

Motivational shoe tags

If your runner is taking on her first race this year, these motivational shoe tags are a cute little stocking filler for less than $10. They slot into most laces, and will help give your runner a boost when she needs it on race day.

Hot yoga towel

A gift the yogi or Pilates-lover in your life will appreciate. This handy towel folds up to nothing, but will give them extra grip during practice. The perfect stocking filler!

Body Glide gift set

This might seem like an odd gift, but this handy bundle of anti-chafe balms can be rolled all over the body and feet to prevent any uncomfortable rubbing or blisters.

Peach Flow Studio Pilates socks

These cute little Pilates socks will give your loved one all the grip they need to get through their reformer class, and come in several adorable prints they are bound to love.

Honey Stinger Waffle

Nothing says good luck with your next challenge like a box of Honey Stinger waffles. Whether it's an Ironman or a Hyrox, your fitness fanatic will love them.

Best gifts for fitness lovers under $50

Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup

Whatever morning workout class they are dashing to, this Yeti cup will keep their coffee warm. The magnet lid will also stop splashes when drinking on the go.

Sprigs Armband

The top pick in our best running phone holders round-up is a great gift for anyone who likes to bring their phone with them on the run. It's lightweight, fits securely and your phone won't bounce thanks to the top strap.

BlenderBottle Stainless Steel shaker

Another slightly odd-sounding gift to most, but this clever bottle will be an instant hit with the gym lover in your life. It has a leak-proof lid, and will keep cold drinks cold for 24 hours.

Ciele GoCap

The Ciele GoCap is a comfortable, five-panel cap that comes in a wide range of styles, so you're sure to find one that suits your runner. We've been using Ciele caps regularly for years and they are durable, easy to wash, and a cut above most other running caps.

Spibelt Running Belt

The SPIbelt made it onto our list of the best running belts due to its great price and versatility. The belt looks like a thin pocket with an adjustable strap and is far more compact than a lot of the other belts on the market. Plus, it expands to fit all your runner's essentials on the move.

Tracksmith Inverno Gloves

These gloves are truly excellent. They are breathable enough that your runner won't have to remove them after their warm-up, soft enough that they can wipe their runny nose with ease, and they even have tech fingers to allow them to answer their phone or take a selfie without having to remove the gloves.

Goodr Sunglasses

Goodr's range of affordable sunglasses are rightly very popular with runners and cyclists thanks to their stylish designs which stay put even as you get sweaty.

Supergoop! Everyday Play SPF 50 Lotion

SPF is an absolute essential whether you're playing tennis, heading for a hike, or running a marathon. This Supergoop! Play lotion is my go-to all year round. It doesn't irritate my eyes when I sweat or leave me with gross white marks on my face.

Fast and Free Fleece Running Ear Warmer

Keep cold ears toasty all winter long with this sweat-wicking ear warmer. It's nice and fleecy on the inside, making it soft against the skin, and even has a gap for your runner's ponytail. Available in several different colors.

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0

I've tested hundreds of pairs of swimming goggles in my time, and these Speedo Vanquisher goggles are the best of the best. They don't fog up, and come in several different colorways.

Merino Wool BUFF

Whether you're shopping for a marathon runner, or an avid hiker, this is a safe choice. It'll keep the wind and cold out all winter, and comes in lots of different colors.

The North Face Salty Bae Lined Beanie

This super-soft fluffy beanie is the perfect gift for any lover of the Great Outdoors. The beanie has a soft knit-in lining and textured appearance, and is available in four different colors.

Best gifts for fitness lovers over $50

Bala Bangles

These ankle-weights look beautiful, and can also be worn around the wrist, or held to increase the intensity of every workout. They come in several colors and weight options.

Fitbit Air

The Fitbit Air is Google's $99 screenless tracker and it's truly excellent. I've tested countless fitness trackers this year, and this is the one I'd recommend to most people. Read our Fitbit Air review to find out more.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket

This is our go-to when someone asks for a packable jacket. It's lighter than your smartphone and folds away into a tiny zipped pouch. It's expensive, but will last your loved one for years.

Oura Ring 5

This one doesn't come cheap, but it's the smallest and lightest smart ring on the market, and in our testing, the best out there too. Read our Oura Ring 5 review to find out more.

Apple AirPods 5

The Apple AirPods 5 have active noise cancelling for the first time, making them a better pick than previous versions for wearing in the gym and when working out. We've been impressed with them during our testing. Read our Apple AirPods 5 review to find out more.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

If you always worry about your runner heading out alone, these are the best bone conduction headphones we've tested this year. They'll allow your runner to still listen to music or a podcast, while also being able to hear traffic and people around them. Read our Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 review for more info.

Garmin Forerunner 570

We named the Garmin Forerunner 570 the best Garmin for most people after hours of testing. It has all the features of Garmin's smartest watches, with a dazzling AMOLED screen and fun colors to choose from. Plus, it's available in two different sizes. Read our Garmin Forerunner 570 review to find out more.

Oofos Ooahh Slide

Gift these sliders, and expect to see them all the time on your loved one's feet. Whether they're a runner, hiker, or cyclist, these are a joy for tired feet.

Osprey Daylite Cinch Backpack

If your runner is looking to run-commute some of their miles next year, this is an excellent backpack to buy them for Christmas. It has a mesh covered back panel for breathability, and a cinch close, allowing you to stuff things in the top mid-run.

Manduka Pro Yoga Mat

It's expensive, but it's one of the best yoga mats on the market, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee. It's thick enough to keep the yogi in your life comfy as he or she practices, and there's tonnes of different colors to choose from.

lululemon Swiftly Long Sleeve

This long-sleeved running top is a staple in my wardrobe. I layer it in the winter under a gilet or fleece and wear it in the fall or spring on its own. It's never gotten smelly, and I've washed it countless times and never had an issue. It's a bit pricey, but a must-have!

Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 is the best Apple Watch for most people. With the new heart rate sensor, and Apple's new Readiness score, it'll help give your loved one a better understanding of their overall health and fitness.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

No workout is complete without a hot chocolate or chocolate milk. This clever little device lets you make both, and is the ultimate gift for the fitness lover in your life.