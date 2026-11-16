Don’t wait until Black Friday! My favorite mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon are already up to $200 off

Whether you're an aspiring photographer stepping up from taking photos on your smartphone, or you're a pro looking to grab a new camera soon, this is the time of year to do it. We're a week away from Black Friday and early deals are already in full swing. As someone who tests the best mirrorless cameras for a living, I've found seven great deals on my favorite snappers from Sony, Fujifilm, Canon and Nikon.

For beginners, no other camera is better than the Canon EOS R100, and it's currently down to just $499 at Amazon. This bundle comes with the 18-45mm lens which is perfect to get you started.

If you're a vlogger, the Canon EOS R50 V and the 14-30mm lens is $200 off at Amazon right now, and I awarded this camera a 4.5-star rating in my review. Street and travel photographers should grab the Fujifilm X-T50, which is $100 off at Amazon, while professionals should consider the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, which is also discounted by $200 at Adorama.

There's more where that came from, of course. Here are the seven best mirrorless camera deals I've found on Nikon, Sony, Canon and Fujifilm. Also, check out my photography gift guide if you don't know what to get the photographer in your life!

Best Black Friday mirrorless camera deals

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