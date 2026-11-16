Don’t wait until Black Friday! My favorite mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon are already up to $200 off
Avoid the Black Friday rush with these snap-tastic deals
Whether you're an aspiring photographer stepping up from taking photos on your smartphone, or you're a pro looking to grab a new camera soon, this is the time of year to do it. We're a week away from Black Friday and early deals are already in full swing. As someone who tests the best mirrorless cameras for a living, I've found seven great deals on my favorite snappers from Sony, Fujifilm, Canon and Nikon.
For beginners, no other camera is better than the Canon EOS R100, and it's currently down to just $499 at Amazon. This bundle comes with the 18-45mm lens which is perfect to get you started.
If you're a vlogger, the Canon EOS R50 V and the 14-30mm lens is $200 off at Amazon right now, and I awarded this camera a 4.5-star rating in my review. Street and travel photographers should grab the Fujifilm X-T50, which is $100 off at Amazon, while professionals should consider the Canon EOS R6 Mark III, which is also discounted by $200 at Adorama.
There's more where that came from, of course. Here are the seven best mirrorless camera deals I've found on Nikon, Sony, Canon and Fujifilm. Also, check out my photography gift guide if you don't know what to get the photographer in your life!
Quick links
- Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm Lens: was $679 now $499 @ Amazon
- Canon EOS R50 V + 14-30mm Lens: was $949 now $749 @ Amazon
- Canon EOS R6 Mark III + 24-105mm Lens: was $4,409 now $3,849 @ Adorama
- Fujifilm X-S20 + 15-45mm Lens: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Adorama
- Fujifilm X-T50 + 15-45mm Lens: was $1,699 now $1,599 @ Amazon
- Nikon Z 30 + 16-50mm Lens: was $696 now $596 @ Amazon
- Sony A7 V: was $2,898 now $2,698 @ Adorama
Best Black Friday mirrorless camera deals
The Canon EOS R100 has long been our top choice for beginners and those stepping up from smartphone photography. Compact and lightweight, the EOS R100 is a joy to handle, and it's simple to use. It takes lovely 24.1MP images and is capable of shooting 4K video, too. This bundle includes the 18-45mm lens which is perfect for travel, landscape and everyday photography.
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Few vlogging cameras are better than the Canon EOS R50 V, and I simply adore its solid build, compact design, and videography chops. The EOS R50 V's capable of recording smooth 4K/60fps video and capturing 24.2MP stills. Its video-first design means it sports dual recording buttons and a dial dedicated to different video modes. This bundle includes the 14-30mm lens, which I personally enjoyed testing.
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If you need a powerful mid-range camera, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is a no-brainer. I've taken over 6,000 photos on it and I think it's a masterpiece. A 32.5MP sensor, 7K Open Gate video, a full-size HDMI port, and CFExpress Type-B support make the EOS R6 Mark III a formidable mid-range camera. Detailed images, best-in-class autofocus, effective IBIS, and a 40fps drive — what more could you want? This bundle includes the 25-105mm lens.
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The Fujifilm X-S20 is a phenomenal mid-tier camera, making it very worth it even in 2026. 6.2K/30fps video, beautiful 26.1MP images, great IBIS, lovely design, and lots of creative options make it outstanding for enthusiast hybrid shooters. The X-S20 is easy to recommend even at its retail price! This bundle includes the 15-45mm lens, but the 16-50mm kit is also discounted.
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I get to test some really cool cameras, but I loved the Fujifilm X-T50 so much that I ended up buying my own! This retro-looking beauty packs a 40.2MP sensor, excellent in-body image stabilization and reliable autofocus. The film simulation dial is handy for creating stunning straight-out-of-camera shots, and the camera itself handles sublimely. This bundle includes the 15-45mm kit lens, but the 16-50mm kit is also discounted.
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If you're a vlogger who doesn't necessarily care about stills, the Nikon Z 30 is a solid investment. Compact and lightweight, it's ideal for travel, and it packs reliable autofocus. It records 4K video at 30fps, and the fully articulated touchscreen enables you to shoot at awkward angles. This bundle comes with the 16-50mm lens.
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The Sony A7 V won our award for the Best Mirrorless Camera in the Tom's Guide Awards 2026 — and for some very good reasons. It’s packed with a 33MP partially stacked sensor, 30fps blackout-free burst shooting, faster autofocus with more subject detection modes, and more. It handles sublimely, and the images it captures are bright and bold. The A7 V really doesn't give you much to complain about.
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More from Tom's Guide
- Early Black Friday 2026 deals LIVE — I’m tracking the best sales on Apple Watch, LG OLED TVs, AirPods, Nintendo Switch 2 and more
- 30 best gifts for the photographer in your life — our favorite accessories for cameras, drones and instant cameras
- I didn’t realize how much I loved the Fujifilm X-T50 until I photographed my trip to Iceland — and it blew me away
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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