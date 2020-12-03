Best Amazon deals in December 2020

With the holiday season in full swing, new Amazon deals are being launched every hour. And although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now behind us, there are hundreds of Amazon deals that match — or in some cases undercut — deals we saw just a few days ago.

And the new gets better if you're a Prime member, because Amazon is giving members added perks. Holiday benefits include one-day shipping with no minimum purchase required and ultra-fast grocery deliveries via Whole Foods. Meanwhile, all products purchased now through December 31 can be returned through January 31, 2021.

To help you get through your holiday shopping list, we're rounding up the day's best Amazon deals on 4K TVs, winter apparel, smart home gear, and more. So keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the latest sales.

Best Amazon deals right now

Smart Home

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is the ultimate affordable smart speaker for all things Alexa, allowing you to ask questions, control your smart home and enjoy music with a quick voice command. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch screen that's perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or taking video calls. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value). View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display that's great for kitchen activities. It's a significant upgrade from the Echo Show 5 with fuller sound and a screen that's big enough to enjoy videos. This bundle includes a one-year complimentary subscription to Food Network Kitchen ($39 value).View Deal

4K TVs

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $179. This Amazon deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features our favorite OS for streaming.View Deal

Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

This 43-inch Fire TV Edition HDTV is perfect for a modestly sized living room or bedroom. It comes with a voice remote that lets you control certain features with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Sony 55" X750H 4K TV: was $799 now $518 @ Amazon

The Sony X750H is an Android TV with HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and a Bass Reflex speaker, which provides well-defined sound. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a free 30-day trial of HBO Max. Add it to your cart to see the $518 price. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K QLED: was $999 now $897 @ Amazon

If you want a Samsung TV but can’t afford one of its premium models, the Samsung Q60T QLED TV is the model to get. It produces bright colors and sharp details in most circumstances. Meanwhile, the addition of Amazon Alexa ups its virtual assistant game.View Deal

Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99.View Deal

Fire TV Recast DVR: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move. It's now at its lowest price ever. Both the 500GB and 1TB models are on sale. View Deal

Kitchen and Home

Instant Pot Duo 6Qt: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 programmable cooker that does it all. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and comes with several useful accessories. View Deal

35% Off Gatorade, Pepsi, Doritos and More @ Amazon

Stack up on your favorite snacks with this excellent deal. Log into your Prime account to get 35% off Pepsi brands. (The 35% clickable coupon can only be seen when you're logged into your account). Sign up for Subscribe & Save and you'll get an extra 5% off. View Deal

Headphones

Bose SoundSport Wireless: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Although we found them to be a bit bulky, the Bose SoundSport Wireless are reliable sports headphones that offer great sound under any condition. At this price, they're perfect for just about anyone. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case for just $149. That's one of the lowest prices ever for Apple's earbuds (with wireless case). They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices and a Qi-friendly case that supports wireless charging. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

These are Apple's first completely wireless fitness earbuds, and they've got a lot going for them: great battery life, iconic well-balanced sound and a comfy, snug fit. Add in Apple's W1 chip and 27-hours battery life and there's a lot to like.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's $50 off and the cheapest Amazon deal we've seen for the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $299 now $269 @ Amazon

We gave the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones the Editor's Choice award for its above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, all colors are on sale for $269. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $298 @ Amazon

Make room for one of the best headphone deals of the year. We absolutely love the Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life. With ANC on we got 30 hours and with ANC off they lasted 38 hours. This one of the cheapest prices we've seen for them since their launch.View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, they're now at one of their lowest prices ever.View Deal

Wearables

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $119 @ Amazon

Keep track of your workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is on sale for just $119.99 ($130 off). It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.View Deal

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Apple's newest smartwatch just came out, so reduced prices on the Apple Watch Series 6 can be hard to come by. However, this Amazon deal takes $49 off the cost of the 40mm/GPS-only version of Apple's new watch, which is a great way to get your hands on new features like blood oxygen monitoring and a brighter always-on display. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users and a worthy Apple Watch rival. It has a gorgeous design, good battery life and automatic workout-tracking.View Deal

Digital

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers three months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial before charging you $9.99/month. This deal saves you $19.View Deal