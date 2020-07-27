AirPods Studio release date just leaked — here’s when it’s coming

I've always preferred over-ear headphones, so I've been waiting for AirPods Studio, Apple's rumored version of larger headphones that would shake up the AirPods lineup. And it appears we may know when the Cupertino-based company plans to expand the AirPods line.

That's thanks to a tweet from leaker @komiya_KJ (embedded below) that lists AirPods Studio to be released in a website update on or near August 19 — and not an event. That's because apparently Apple's Fall 2020 events are going to be too jam-packed as it is.

And just like how AirPods can detect when you remove one from an ear, AirPods Studio will pause when you place them on your neck, and resume play when you put them back on your head.

New Apple Products ①Triple website updates(~8/19)iMac,AirPods Studio,(HomePod 2) and HomePod Mini②9/8 Special EventiPhone 12 line,iPad,Apple Watch Series 6③10/27 Special EventApple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro 13” and(iPad Pro)AirPower Mini,AirPower are either ②or③July 26, 2020

Another recent rumored feature, that came via a published Apple patent, shows the ability to perform commands on headphones — such as changing volume — by performing two-finger gestures on the surfaces.

As for their aesthetic, think Bose 700, not Beats. One early Bloomberg report claimed the headphones will have a "retro" look, with swiveling ear cups and metallic arms, but also offer the ability to swap out ear pads.

AirPods Studio are a heavily rumored set of traditional headphones that cover your ear and go around your head. They'll have a ton of special features that will go beyond the active noise cancelling and Transparency modes seen in AirPods Pro.

The rest of Apple's big fall 2020

The next iMac, HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini are also set to be released online alongside the AirPods Studio, according to Komiya.

That tweet also named two upcoming dates for Apple product launch events: Sept. 8 (which is slated to be an online event) for the iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6 and iPad, and Oct. 27 for the Apple Silicon/ARM MacBook, 13-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.

Apple Special Events September 8 (online)iPhones,Apple Watch,AirPower,iPadOctober 27iPad Pro, Apple Silicon Macs (MacBook,MacBook Pro13”),(unless online Apple Glass)July 24, 2020

As for AirPower and AirPower Mini, those could debut at either event, while subsequent tweet noted Apple AirTags are coming in September and the 4K Apple TV 2020 is due in October (no specification as to if it will happen at the event or not).

Oh, and one more thing, as hinted above, Apple's apparently unsure if the October event will be an online event or not. If the Oct. 27 event is not online — and they can somehow hold a live event with the press in attendance — Komiya says to expect the reveal of the Apple Glass AR glasses.