How to install NordVPN on a Smart TV

VPN services are private networks that reroute your internet connection through an offshore server to prevent your online activity from being tracked. They also hide your location from the web, enabling you to stream your favorite content even if it’s blocked by geographical restrictions. For more information, check out our recommendations on the best VPN available right now.

Smart TVs are television sets that can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi and Ethernet. However, because they can access the internet, Smart TVs are open to privacy and security risks, such as spying by hackers.

Thankfully, you can easily negate such risks by using a Smart TV VPN service like NordVPN. This secure VPN offers military-grade encryption and complete peace of mind as you surf the internet for your favorite content. Below, we outline the different ways to install NordVPN on your Smart TV.

Option 1: Install NordVPN on your Smart TV directly

The easiest way to install NordVPN on your Smart TV is to use the NordVPN app. However, this app is only available on Android-based TVs. Android TV is the operating system software featured only in a few select Smart TVs, such as those manufactured by Sony and Panasonic. If you own a Samsung or LG Smart TV, for example, you cannot use this method.

If you do have a Smart TV that’s running Android OS, grab the NordVPN app from the Google Play Store. Then just sign in with your username and password, and you are able to connect to the VPN server of your choice. Don’t worry if you don’t have an Android TV, though. There are plenty of other ways to install NordVPN on your Smart TV.

Option 2: Using SmartDNS

Unlike a VPN, SmartDNS does not provide enhanced encryption for your internet connection. However, it does allow you to bypass simple geographical restrictions to access entertainment content irrespective of your location.

In order to use SmartDNS, you will first have to whitelist your IP address from the NordVPN account dashboard. This has to be your original IP address with the VPN service turned off. The next step is to access your Smart TV’s DNS settings page (how you do that will differ depending on the make and model of your Smart TV), and enter the following DNS address:

Primary DNS: 103.86.99.103

Secondary DNS (if available): 103.86.96.103

Once you confirm the newly adjusted DNS settings, you will have successfully set up NordVPN’s SmartDNS service on your Smart TV. This will allow you to access a series of supported streaming services without any geographical restrictions, such as ABC Go, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Fox Showtime, BBC iPlayer, and Netflix Originals.

Option 3: Set up a virtual router

If you have access to a spare desktop or smartphone, you can easily install NordVPN on it and turn it into a mobile hotspot. This will let you share your VPN connection with as many devices as you like.

You can follow our step-by-step guide on how to set up a virtual router for a VPN. The process is simple—first install NordVPN on your PC, Mac, or smartphone. Once you have enabled the VPN and connected to a preferred server, simply enable the mobile hotspot option in your device’s settings. This will allow you to share your VPN with any device you connect to the mobile hotspot. Remember that your mobile hotspot will need to be powered on for as long as you wish to use it as a virtual router.

Option 4: Set up a VPN on your router

The best way to install a VPN, of course, is to set up a router VPN. This lets you share the VPN connection across all devices that are connected to the router, including your Smart TV. How you do this will depend on the router you own. In fact, not all routers even support this functionality.

You can follow the steps mentioned in NordVPN’s router setup tutorial for more information.

Option 5: Casting and mirroring

Another way of streaming geo-blocked content on your Smart TV is to use a VPN-enabled device to access your preferred content and have it screencast on your TV. The process will vary depending on the device used, but this method lacks flexibility. You’d still need to have access to the other device for as long as you want to keep streaming.

Another disadvantage of casting or mirroring is that your screen resolution will always be limited by that of your VPN-enabled device, be it a smartphone or a desktop. This may prevent you from taking advantage of the full resolution of your Smart TV.

How to install NordVPN on a Smart TV in a nutshell

If you have an Android TV, NordVPN’s native app is the easiest and best way to enable VPN on your Smart TV. Smart TVs using other operating systems can always use SmartDNS to stream geo-blocked content. It doesn’t offer the same amount of protection as a VPN, but it will help you bypass regional restrictions on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu.

You can also set up your VPN at the router level so that all devices that are connected to the network can take advantage of the encrypted connection. If you don’t have a supported router, you can always create a virtual router out of your smartphone or desktop. Finally, if all else fails, casting or mirroring a VPN-enabled device on your Smart TV is still a viable option.

