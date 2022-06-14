About NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services you can buy. Developed by Nord Security, NordVPN was established in 2012. Like most virtual private networks, it works by routing its users Internet traffic through a remote server run by the company, thereby hiding the IP address of the user and encrypting all incoming and outgoing traffic. The provider offers services for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. It also supports Android, iOS, and the Android TV app. NordVPN subscribers also get access to encrypted proxy extensions for Firefox and Chrome browsers.