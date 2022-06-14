NordVPN coupons for June 2022
What are NordVPN promo codes?
NordVPN promo codes are vouchers that can help lower the price of a NordVPN subscription. When available, NordVPN coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.
Does NordVPN offer coupons?
NordVPN typically offers discounts on its services. Alternatively, consumers can rely on NordVPN coupons to help lower the price of select plans. Discounts can take as much as 50% off and lower pricing to as little as $3 per month. It's worth noting that the bigger the plan you purchase, the higher the discount.
What are the most popular NordVPN plans?
NordVPN offers a wide range of plans at different price points. Some of the company's most popular plans include:
- 2-year plan: from $6 to $7 per year
- 1-year plan: from $6 to $7 per year
- 1-month plan: from $8 to $13 per month
Where can I find more NordVPN deals?
Generally speaking, VPN deals can be found throughout the year. However, the NordVPN website (opens in new tab) also has a page dedicated to discounts. According to Nord, the best discounts can be found during NordVPN's anniversary in February, on Easter, during Black Friday/Cyber Monday, on Christmas, and during national holidays.
NordVPN hints and tips
In addition to NordVPN coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at NordVPN.
- NordVPN offers a free 30-day trial so you have plenty of time to decide whether it's the right VPN for you.
- You can protect up to 6 devices with 1 NordVPN account so it's great value for money.
- The NordVPN blog (opens in new tab) has loads of articles to keep you informed about VPNs, cyber security and malware.
- If you want to upgrade your VPN plan, you can do at any time but it will only apply once your current plan expires.
How to use NordVPN promo codes
NordVPN promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an plan(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart page. Directly below the total you'll see a section that says "Got a coupon?" Click on the text, manually enter your coupon in the provided field, and click on "Apply" to activate your coupon code. Once you've entered your coupon code, the discount will be immediately shown.
About NordVPN
NordVPN is one of the best VPN services you can buy. Developed by Nord Security, NordVPN was established in 2012. Like most virtual private networks, it works by routing its users Internet traffic through a remote server run by the company, thereby hiding the IP address of the user and encrypting all incoming and outgoing traffic. The provider offers services for Windows, MacOS, and Linux. It also supports Android, iOS, and the Android TV app. NordVPN subscribers also get access to encrypted proxy extensions for Firefox and Chrome browsers.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.