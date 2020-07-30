The best Nectar mattress deals and promo codes in July 2020: save $250

A good Nectar mattress deal can cut hundreds off the price of the award-winning sleep company's mattresses. We've searched the sales to find today's very best Nectar deals - plus any Nectar promo codes you need to claim the savings. You'll see all today's best offers here on this page.

We think Nectar is one of the best mattress brands around: its memory foam mattresses deliver premium comfort, support, and cooling properties - crucially, for a lot less than its competitors. (You can read our Nectar mattress review for more.)

All full price, Nectar's mattresses already cost at least $200 less than those from leading brands such as Casper, Purple and so on. However, the company is also well-known for running regular Nectar promotions. You'll virtually always get two free premium pillows (worth $150) added to your order, for example, and there's often a Nectar mattress discount to be found as well - that's outstanding value for money.

Nectar also offers an industry-leading 365-night sleep trial: you get a whole year to decide whether the mattress is right for you. If it isn't, you'll get your money back and the company will collect it for free. There's a forever warranty, too.

Which Nectar mattress should you buy?

If you're based in the US, there are two Nectar mattresses you can choose between: the company's most popular mattress, the Nectar Memory Foam - which is the cheapest; and the company's premium offering, the Nectar Lush. (If you're in the UK, there's just the Nectar Memory Foam option.)

Aside from price, the biggest difference between the two is the level of firmness. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is medium-firm, while the Nectar Lush is slightly softer, billed as a medium. The premium option is also 12 inches deep, rather than 11, and offers enhanced cooling properties.



Both mattresses are made from two layers of gel memory foam that help to circulate air and distribute weight, so you'll feel supported and cool no matter which mattress you choose.

The best Nectar mattress deals and discounts

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress deals Nectar's cheapest and most popular mattress Sizes: (US) 6 - twin to cal king; (UK) 5 - single to super king | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 365 days | Guarantee: Forever warranty | RRP: $649 - $1,499 Excellent comfort and support Superb value for money Great for back and side sleepers

We've named Nectar's flagship product, the five-layer Nectar Memory Foam, as one of the best mattresses you can buy. At almost half the price of the Lush mattress - and a good $200 cheaper than its mid-range rivals - the Nectar Memory Foam mattress sits comfortably at the more affordable end of the mattress market, and offers outstanding value for money.

It's available in six different sizes in the US, with prices starting from just $649 for a twin size to $1,499 for a California king. In the UK there are five sizes - single to king size - and prices start from £599. However, it's rare to find the Nectar mattress on sale on either side of the pond without a generous Nectar mattress deal to bring the price down further.



The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is comprised of five different layers, starting with a super-soft quilted memory foam mattress cover on top. That's followed by a gel memory foam layer, which serves to distribute your weight and body heat to keep you cool.

Next, an adaptive hi-core memory foam adds extra support, helping avoid the sinking feeling that can come with some foam-based mattresses. Under this, a base layer helps stabilize the materials above and offers another layer of support, while the bottom mattress cover prevents slippage on your bed frame (it works with any type) or the floor.

(Image credit: Nectar)

2. Nectar Lush Mattress deals Nectar's premium mattress offers advanced cooling properties Sizes: 6 - twin to cal king | Depth: 12 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 365 days | Guarantee: Forever warranty | RRP: $1,099 - $1,799 Advanced cooling properties Soft and extremely supportive Great mattress for side sleepers Not the cheapest Nectar mattress

The Lush is Nectar's higher-end mattress, and it's priced accordingly. Available in six different sizes, a twin starts at $1,099, while a California King is priced at $1,799.



The Nectar Lush mattress is made of five 12-inch layers for superior support and pressure relief. The premium mattress offers additional cooling properties with a gel-coated memory foam layer that helps regulate body temperature, and a cooling cover that helps draw heat away from the body. You're also getting an Energex memory foam layer that contours to your body and provides pressure relief.

Nectar's Lush mattress is perfect for someone looking for more support and comfort, and prefers medium firmness. The Nectar Lush also provides additional cooling properties to help regulate your sleeping temperature all night long.

