Hurry! Purple Mattress is taking 10% off everything right now

When it comes to bedding discounts, it's hard to beat Black Friday mattress deals. They offer the lowest prices of the year on everything from mattresses to bed sheets. However, if you want to get your shopping done early — or if you just can't wait till November — the Purple Mattress Anniversary sale is an excellent opportunity to save.

For a limited time, Purple Mattress is taking 10% off sitewide. That's the best mattress sale we've seen from Purple this year and an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade to the best mattress around.

Purple Mattress Anniversary: 10% off everything @ Purple

Purple is celebrating its anniversary by slashing 10% off sitewide. After discount, the Purple (original) mattress starts at $629 (was $699); the Purple Hybrid starts at $1,529 (was $1,699); and the Purple Hybrid Premier 3 starts at $2,069 (was $2,299). This is the biggest sitewide sale we've seen from the manufacturer all year. The sale is valid through October 13. View Deal

Purple Plus Mattress: was $1,099 now $989 @ Purple

The Purple Plus Mattress is Purple's newest mattress. It offers an extra layer of premium foam for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. As part of the Purple Anniversary Sale — the new bed has already received its first price cut. After discount, the twin costs $989 (was $1,099), whereas the queen costs $1,529 (was $1,699). View Deal

Purple bedding: deals from $30 @ Purple

Don't need a new bed? The Purple Mattress Anniversary sale is taking 10% off all Purple bedding. This includes sheet sets, pajamas, duvets, and mattress protectors. After discount, sheets and pillowcases start at just $30. View Deal

Purple Mattress offers four different mattress types: the Purple Mattress, Purple Hybrid, Purple Hybrid Premier, and Purple Plus. All are made of a polyester-spandex blend that's designed to feel thick while offering good air flow.

The Purple Grid layer found in all of their mattresses is designed to flex under pressure points and adapt to support your body where it needs it the most. The grid layer is made of more than 2,800 open-air channels, so body heat dissipates and you don't feel too hot or too cold while in bed.

The company's newest mattress is the Purple Plus mattress. The foam-based model is designed to offer a cool night of sleep. It adds an extra 2-inch layer of premium foam dishing out deluxe cushioning for your entire body.

This is one of the few sitewide Purple Mattress deals we've seen from Purple, so take advantage of it while you can.