Get this $299 PS4 Pro Death Stranding bundle while you still can

If you're in the market for a new game console this holiday season, make sure to take advantage of Sony's latest offer before time runs out.

Over on the company's PlayStation Store, you can pick up a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Death Stranding limited edition console bundle for just $300—a $100 savings off its full retail price of $400.

Death Stranding is one of the year's biggest releases.

The bundle features a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro that features a white finish and black hand marks in an homage to Death Stranding. You'll also find a gold-colored DualShock 4 controller and a copy of Death Stranding. This is one of the best PS4 Black Friday deals yet, getting you a just-released limited edition console for only $299.

Death Stranding has quickly become one of the biggest releases of the year, thanks in no small part to it being the latest creation from Hideo Kojima, the famed developer of the Metal Gear franchise.

In the game, you play as protagonist Sam Bridges, who needs to save humanity after civilization collapsed. It's a long game, an enthralling game at times, and perhaps most importantly, one of the better games of the year.

