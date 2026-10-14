Black Friday is the next big sales event! Deals are already popping up here and there, so now's the time to check out what's available early and beat the rush.

The best way to buy a console right now is the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $549. It sucks that Nintendo's console recently got a price hike, but at least you can still score $37 in savings with this bundle compared to buying the items individually.

There are plenty more deals available below on games and accessories, so keep scrolling to check them out!

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Best Buy This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Jsaux Game Card Case: was $19 now $15 at Amazon The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too! Read more Read less ▼

PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $19 now $16 at Amazon For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions. Read more Read less ▼

PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch: was $22 now $16 at Amazon If you own more than one set of Joy-Con controllers, the officially licensed PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock is your best choice for keeping everything topped up as easily as possible. It will charge two sets of Joy-Con controllers at once — although it's unfortunately not compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $56 at Amazon We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $63 at Woot! 8BitDo's updated Pro 3 controller is the first from the peripheral maker to feature swappable ABXY buttons plus arcade-style ball-top cappers for the joysticks. It can connect to your PC, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2, Apple or Android device and features a 1,000 mAh battery that promises 20 hours of gameplay. Amazon is taking 10% off at checkout. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch game deals

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $24 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it. Read more Read less ▼

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The incredibly addicting theme park building simulator, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, is back on Nintendo Switch — with all its DLC in tow. The gameplay is just as great as ever, and the controls are well optimized for this console version. With coaster cam, you can even "ride" the rollercoasters you build in first person. Read more Read less ▼

MIO Memories in Orbit: was $35 now $29 at Amazon MIO: Memories in Orbit looks and sounds absolutely gorgeous; its sci-fi look feels almost inspired by Jeff Lemire's Ascender comics and its soundtrack is beautiful. The gameplay combines platforming and combat in a satisfying Metroidvania-style adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $34 at Amazon A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals

EA Sports Madden NFL 27: was $69 now $42 at Amazon Madden NFL 27 on the Nintendo Switch 2 lets you play the authentic EA Sports football simulator from just about anywhere. So you can lead your team to the Super Bowl at home, on the train, or wherever you'd like. It offers all the same modes as its other console siblings, too. Read more Read less ▼

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: was $69 now $51 at Amazon In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans. Read more Read less ▼