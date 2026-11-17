If you're looking for a discounted iPhone over the Black Friday season, you don't have a whole lot of options when it comes to retailers. Apple has never been one to offer direct discounts, and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy tend to avoid slashing the price of new Apple phones. Thankfully, the major carriers are willing to cut iPhone prices, though there are always strings attached.

What I mean is that the likes of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are willing to offer discounted (or sometimes free) iPhones to customers — but only if they meet certain criteria. I'm talking about signing up for a specific phone plan, trading in a recently-released older device, being a brand new customer or some combination of them all. That's especially true for newer models, like iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo, but it still applies to older iPhones, too.

If you're looking to get an iPhone for cheap, and are willing to accept those caveats, here are the best deals the major carriers have on iPhones ahead of Black Friday.

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iPhone Duo

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The waiting list for iPhone Duo is still pretty long, and some carriers won't be able to dispatch your foldable until early next year. But that doesn't mean you can't save some money on the most versatile iPhone Apple has released so far.

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 now $800 at AT&T Save $1200 on the cost of the iPhone Duo at AT&T. All you need to do is trade in an eligible smartphone and activate an AT&T premium 2.0 Plan or higher. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: was $1,999 Get a free iPhone Duo at T-Mobile, with no trade-in required. Existing customers simply need to sign up for a qualifying T-Mix plan and sign up for at least 7 of the carrier's "Picks" perks. Alternatively, you can save $1200 with an any-condition trade-in, so long as you sign up for a new line on a T-Mix plan with 3 picks. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: $1,999 at Verizon Verizon won't discount the iPhone Duo, but if you buy one with a Simplicity plan you'll be able to claim a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5. The Apple Watch comes with the phone, and the AirPods will arrive after you set up the watch and take out a service plan Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max

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The newest iPhones that are readily available are pretty expensive devices, and that means the savings on offer are pretty slim. But the carriers still have various deals available that could net you one of these two phones absolutely free — or close enough that it might as well be. That way you get to enjoy the high-performance power of the A20 Pro, the variable aperture camera and all those other upgrades.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,099 at AT&T Get a free iPhone 18 Pro at AT&T when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for an AT&T Premium 2.0 plan or higher. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also available for $2.78 a month ($100.08) total with the same conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: was $1,099 The iPhone 18 Pro is free at T-Mobile without making you trade in, so long as you sign up for a qualifying plan and use at least five Picks perks. The same deal is available for the iPhone 18 Pro Max if you'd prefer the larger device. Alternatively, you can get $1,200 off both devices with a 3 pick T-Mix plan, sign up for a new line and either trade in an eligible phone (in any condition) or port your old number. That lowers the price of iPhone 18 Pro to nothing, and the Pro Max to $100. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: $1,099 at Verizon The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max both come with a free Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 at Verizon, so long as you sign up for a Simplicity plan. The Watch arrives with your phone, and you'll be able to claim your AirPods after activating the watch and setting up a service plan. You can also get the same deal when buying the iPhone 18 Pro Max Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17

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With no standard iPhone 18 expected until early 2027, the iPhone 17 is still the go-to phone for anyone that isn't interested in a Pro model.

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 at AT&T Grab a free iPhone 17 at AT&T when you sign up for a Extra 2.0 plan or higher and trade in an eligible smartphone with a value of at least $130. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: was $899 at T-Mobile The iPhone 17 is free at T-Mobile so long as you sign up for a four pick T-Mix plan. Alternatively, you can also opt for a two-pick plan by taking out a new line and either porting your number from another carrier or trading in an eligible smartphone in any condition. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone Air

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The iPhone Air did a lot of things right, especially when it comes to durability, but it has yet to get a successor. So if you want to pick up the thinnest and lightest iPhone available make sure to check out this carrier deal.

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 at AT&T New customers activating a new line at AT&T can get the 256GB iPhone Air absolutely free. There's no other caveat here, which means you're free to choose your plan and you can keep hold of your old device. Simply sign up and you're good to go. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099 at T-Mobile T-Mobile isn't quite so generous, and netting yourself a free iPhone Air means you need to sign up for a new line, port your old number and sign up for a three-pick T-Mix plan. Alternatively, you can sign up for a new line and trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 17e & Pro

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If you'd rather have a different kind of iPhone 17, the carriers are still offering a bunch of different older phones as well. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max have been officially discontinued, but that doesn't mean they've all vanished from circulation. Likewise, with no iPhone 18e, the lower-cost iPhone 17e is easy enough to get your hands on. Though the difference between the three couldn't be more pronounced, considering how many sacrifices the e-series has to make.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: was $1,099 now $339 at AT&T You can get the iPhone 17 Pro for $9.43 a month at AT&T, which comes out to $339.48 over the course of a 36-month contract. All you need to do is sign up for a new line on an eligible plan The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also available for $14.43 a month ($519.48 over three years). Again, provided you sign up for a new line on an eligible plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 now $15 at AT&T If you'd rather have the low-cost iPhone 17e, then you can get it for as little as $0.43 a month. No that's not a typo, and the catch is you need to open a new line on an eligible plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17 Pro: was $1,099 at T-Mobile The iPhone 17 Pro is completely free at T-Mobile, so long as you sign up for a new line on a three-pick T-Mix plan, and port your old number from an eligible carrier. Alternatively, you can skip the port by trading in an eligible device in any condition, or skip everything by opting for a four-pick T-Mix plan instead. The iPhone 17 Pro Max can also be gotten for free if you sign up for a five-pick T-Mix plan,. Or if you prefer, sign up for a new line on a three-pick T-Mix plan and either port your old number of trade in an eligible device in any condition. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: was $699 at T-Mobile The iPhone 17e is completely free at T-Mobile so long as you match the right requirements. The easiest way is to sign up for a three-pick T-Mix plan, or if you prefer you can sign up for a one-pick plan with a new line and choose between trading in an old device or porting your old number from a different carrier. Read more Read less ▼

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