GameStop is suddenly selling used PS5 Pros for over $1,400: what's going on and where you can actually get one for cheaper
It's cheaper on eBay, for now
GameStop and various third-party resellers dramatically increased the price of a used PS5 Pro console by as much as $500, on the low end. In the case of GameStop that includes refurbished consoles as well.
The company's website currently shows pre-owned and refurbished PS5 Pro consoles for $1329, a nearly $500 markup on the current $900 MSRP. Unfortunately, GameStop isn't the only place with absurdly high prices.
Tom's Guide checked Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart where third-party sellers who sell through those online platforms are showing similar prices with some as high as $1700.
We reached out to GameStop and PlayStation for comment on PS5 Pro availability and these new prices. We will update this article if either company responds.
PS5 Pro restock — Quick links
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Amazon
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Best Buy
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Walmart
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ Target
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ GameStop
- PS5 Pro: check stock @ PlayStation Direct
Used
To be clear, all of these prices are for used, refurbished or "open box" versions of the PS5 Pro. As far as we can tell new PS5 Pro consoles are out of stock everywhere including the official PlayStation Store.
Every retail site we checked lists the PS5 Pro as a high-demand product, probably related to the imminent launch of GTA 6. With ongoing tariffs and the AI-caused memory shortage, Sony has been struggling to meet demand.
Resellers have tended have higher prices since the Ps5 Pro was launched and especially after the $150 price increase earlier this year. But at these prices you could get a decent gaming PC even in the current climate, like the Dell Tower Plus which is "only" $1693 on Amazon right now.
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Where can you get a PS5 Pro?
If you absolutely must have a PS5 Pro in anticipation of GTA 6, then your current best bet is to check out eBay. No, you won't find any consoles at MSRP, but I found several bundles that are cheaper than these third-party sellers and get you a few extras.
For example, this listing gets you the console and a controller for $1,049. This one comes with eight games, a media remote and a couple of charging stations for $1,387, cheaper than the resellers by at least $100.
Normally, eBay isn't your friend when it comes to tech, but right now, in this specific PS5 Pro instance, it just might be.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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