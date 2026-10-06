GameStop is suddenly selling used PS5 Pros for over $1,400: what's going on and where you can actually get one for cheaper

GameStop and various third-party resellers dramatically increased the price of a used PS5 Pro console by as much as $500, on the low end. In the case of GameStop that includes refurbished consoles as well.

The company's website currently shows pre-owned and refurbished PS5 Pro consoles for $1329, a nearly $500 markup on the current $900 MSRP. Unfortunately, GameStop isn't the only place with absurdly high prices.

Tom's Guide checked Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart where third-party sellers who sell through those online platforms are showing similar prices with some as high as $1700.

We reached out to GameStop and PlayStation for comment on PS5 Pro availability and these new prices. We will update this article if either company responds.

Used

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To be clear, all of these prices are for used, refurbished or "open box" versions of the PS5 Pro. As far as we can tell new PS5 Pro consoles are out of stock everywhere including the official PlayStation Store.

Every retail site we checked lists the PS5 Pro as a high-demand product, probably related to the imminent launch of GTA 6. With ongoing tariffs and the AI-caused memory shortage, Sony has been struggling to meet demand.

Resellers have tended have higher prices since the Ps5 Pro was launched and especially after the $150 price increase earlier this year. But at these prices you could get a decent gaming PC even in the current climate, like the Dell Tower Plus which is "only" $1693 on Amazon right now.

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Where can you get a PS5 Pro?

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If you absolutely must have a PS5 Pro in anticipation of GTA 6, then your current best bet is to check out eBay. No, you won't find any consoles at MSRP, but I found several bundles that are cheaper than these third-party sellers and get you a few extras.

For example, this listing gets you the console and a controller for $1,049. This one comes with eight games, a media remote and a couple of charging stations for $1,387, cheaper than the resellers by at least $100.

Normally, eBay isn't your friend when it comes to tech, but right now, in this specific PS5 Pro instance, it just might be.

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