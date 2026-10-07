PS5 Pro restocks — latest updates as major retailer starts scalping sold-out console for $1,400

PS5 Pro restocks: today's latest updates As of Wednesday, October 7, the PS5 Pro is sold out across major retailers. In further unwelcome news, GameStop has announced it's hiking the price of pre-owned PS5 Pro consoles to an eye-watering $1,400; that's a $500 markup compared to its list price of $899.

PS5 Pro restock is proving extremely hard to find, and GTA 6 appears to be responsible. The hype surrounding the first new Grand Theft Auto game in more than 13 years is practically unparalleled, and gamers everywhere are eager to upgrade their setup to get the best possible experience. Suddenly, the PS5 Pro has become a must-have console.

This increase in demand saw retailers sell out PS5 Pro units just hours after the GTA 6 extended gameplay presentation premiered on Netflix. That was over a month ago now, and the situation hasn’t improved. In fact, it’s got worse. We’ve reached the point where even a major retailer like GameStop has started listing pre-owned PS5 Pros for $1,400.

PS5 Pro launched in November 2024 for $699, with a price hike earlier this year increasing its MSRP to $899. But this isn’t deterring buyers. Actually, at present, with the stock situation and inflated prices on resale sites factored in, just finding a PS5 Pro for $899 is a bargain.

Finding any PS5 Pro restock at present is extremely difficult. It’s uncomfortably reminiscent of the height of the PS5 restock nightmare that plagued the console for its first year or so on the market. But here at Tom’s Guide, we’re very experienced in tracking stock for hard-to-buy items and are bringing you the latest PS5 Pro restock updates.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7, the PS5 Pro is out of stock across retailers. That includes Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and even PlayStation’s own retailer, PlayStation Direct. If you want a PS5 Pro at its MSRP, it’s still a waiting game.

Restocks have been rare, and almost all the stock we’ve seen has been listed at an inflated price. However, there are reports that the PS5 Pro was briefly available on PlayStation Direct earlier this week (Tuesday, Oct. 6). Unsurprisingly, it returned to "sold out" in minutes.

If PS5 Pro restocks appear, any available inventory will be snapped up quickly. Scalpers are on the scene, making things even harder. It's worth regularly checking retailers in case you happen to catch a restock. We’re monitoring all the major retailers and will update this article if we find stock, but as of now, there is no news to report.

PS5 Pro restock — Full retailer listings

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Amazon Amazon is sold out of the PS5 Pro at present. While some third-party listings have appeared, they come with a hefty markup, typically priced at more than $1,000, which is hard to stomach. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Best Buy Best Buy is sold out of the PS5 Pro console. However, the retailer does offer the option of buying one from a third-party seller. Unfortunately, it's listed at $1,466, which is marked up more than $500 from the console's regular price. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Walmart Walmart is currently sold out of PS5 Pro consoles with the dreaded "out of stock" message greeting shoppers looking to buy a new console before GTA 6 arrives. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at Target Target is another major retailer currently sold out of the PS5 Pro console. We're keeping a close watch for any hints of an impending PS5 Pro restock before GTA 6. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at GameStop GameStop is sold out of new PS5 Pro consoles and has even increased the price of preowned models to $1,400, which is more than a little cheeky. Read more Read less ▼

CHECK STOCK Sony PS5 Pro: $899 at PlayStation Direct US PlayStation Direct would be the most logical place to pick up a Pro, as it's Sony's own online retailer. It's sold out at present, but restocked on Oct. 6; let's hope that's not the last before GTA 6's release date. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 Pro restock — what you need to know

How much does the PS5 Pro cost?

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PS5 Pro retails for $899. This is quite a jump in price compared to the base PS5 Slim at $649 or the PS5 Slim Digital Edition at $599.

However, $899 was not the PS5 Pro’s launch price. The powerful PlayStation console initially retailed for $699 in November 2024, but earlier this year the price was raised due to, in Sony’s words, “continued pressures in the global economic landscape.”

In simple terms, that means the increasing cost of RAM, which has been dubbed “RAMageddon.” The price of RAM has spiralled due to overwhelming demand, particularly from AI and data companies. The result has been price increases across consumer tech. Sadly, video game consoles haven't escaped this and have been badly impacted.

Why is the PS5 Pro sold out right now?

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At launch, the PS5 Pro was not difficult to buy whatsoever. I was in the pre-order trenches two years ago and can confirm that securing one was as simple as heading to your preferred retailer, checking out, and ideally not looking at your bank balance afterward. The price increase in March this year likely didn't do much to increase demand, either.

So what’s changed? That appears to be a little game called Grand Theft Auto VI. The long-awaited next mainline installment in Rockstar’s open-world crime series releases on November 19, and now that we’ve got a proper look at GTA 6 gameplay, the hype levels are in overdrive. This has led many gamers to invest in their gaming setup before launch.

GTA 6 is dropping exclusively on console in November. It’s only on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and if you want to play GTA 6 on the most powerful console around, that’s the PS5 Pro. And boom, you have more demand.

So we have the perfect storm of a once-in-a-generation game leading to increased demand on a console that was previously considered pretty niche. Plus, Sony can’t just rapidly manufacture more stock due to the aforementioned rising prices of key components, like RAM.

Is the PS5 Pro worth buying in 2026?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

This is a tough question to answer. In 2024, when I reviewed the PS5 Pro, I said, “The eye-watering $699 price tag makes it a machine that will only appeal to the most dedicated gamers,” and I stand by that verdict. The only thing that has changed is that the price has gone from eye-watering to off-putting. Yet, the PS5 Pro is selling out.

If you want to experience GTA 6 at its absolute best this November, the PS5 Pro will presumably be the place to play. Rockstar hasn’t yet confirmed how (or if) the game will utilize the Pro’s extra horsepower, but it’s expected to look (and run) at its best on the PS5 Pro. Well, that is until the inevitable PC release, and powerful rigs blow consoles away.

However, $899 is a steep price to pay, and that’s assuming you can even find a PS5 Pro in stock for MSRP. It’s also worth noting that the recent GTA 6: An Extended Look presentation showcased the game running on a base PS5 console, and it didn’t look bad. It looks stunning.

If you take your console gaming seriously, the PS5 Pro could be a worthwhile investment, as it’ll boost the performance of not just GTA 6, but the majority of AAA games on the PlayStation platform, but I don’t think it’s an essential upgrade in 2026, any more than I did back in 2024. And there's no question it's not worth forking over $1,400 for.

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