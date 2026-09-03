PS5 State of Play September 2026 live updates — last-minute news and rumors ahead of latest PlayStation showcase

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Metro 2039 gets its first look on PlayStation One of my most anticipated games of 2027 takes the State of Play stage, Metro 2039. This is our first time seeing it at a PlayStation event, and I recently went hands-on with the title at Gamescom 2026, and can confirm it's shaping up to be a strong shooter.

Speaking of major DLCs, it's Monster Hunter time! Monster Hunter Wilds - Ascendance 1st Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On Another game from last year that's about to get a big DLC is Monster Hunter Wilds, it's called Ascendance, and I'm hoping it'll transform the base game in the same way that Iceborne radically expanded its predecessor Monster Hunter World. It's out in 2027.

Ghost of Yōtei's new DLC is next up Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition - Most Wanted Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On It was recently confirmed that 2025's Ghost of Yōte would get a Complete Edition, which comes with new DLC, including the "Most Wanted" mode, and that's being showcased next. It looks like it'll give me plenty of reason to return to the game.

Wolverine gets a last look before launch Marvel’s Wolverine - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On With Marvel's Wolverine landing later this month (on September 15), PlayStation is giving this PS5 exclusive one last State of Play spot before its in our hands soon.

Now onto the games (please)! The new "Resident Evil" movie looks cool, I've already got my tickets booked, but after dipping into the world of cinema, let's hope State of Play gets into the games.

First up...is a movie? Resident Evil - Exclusive Clip: Only in Theaters September 18 | PlayStation - YouTube Watch On Whelp, it might be a video game event, but we're starting with a trailer for Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie.

State of Play September 2026 is about to begin! State of Play | September 3, 2026 [English] - YouTube Watch On The countdown is on, and that familiar State of Play pre-show music is playing. If you're watching today's State of Play, now is the time to get your stream ready. Don't worry, you don't need to search for it, I've linked it above, and if you can't watch, I'll have live updates right here so you don't miss a single announcement.

Double Fine couldn't keep this secret! (Image credit: Double Fine) There's always a leak or two in the lead-up to a State of Play, and it appears this time it's come from Double Fine. The studio's artistic experience, Keeper, looks to be PlayStation-bound, as its trophy list has just surfaced via Exophase. The puzzle-adventure game launched last October on Xbox and PC, when Double Fine was still under the Xbox Games Studio umbrella. It's now gone independent, and appears to be looking to expand Keeper's player base. It'll almost certainly be confirmed during the State of Play. Leaked trophy data is a pretty solid clue. As trophy data is already in the PlayStation system, that would hint at an imminent release date; it could even be dropped on the PlayStation Store later today.

Expect some PS+ news at State of Play (Image credit: PlayStation) PlayStation typically likes to use State of Play events to highlight the games being added to PS+ in the future, and with the mid-month PlayStation Plus Extra Game Catalogue on the horizon, I wouldn't be surprised if that's showcased later today. Maybe those on the Premium tier will also get some news about upcoming Classic games being added to the service. Either way, I expect PS+ will have a presence.

Will Intergalactic finally emerge from the shadows? (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Every State of Play, I wish for a fresh look at Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and every time I'M left disappointed when it's a no show. So, while I'm keeping my expectation in check this time, here's hoping Naughty Dog is finally ready to show us more at today's State of Play. The sci-fi game was announced at The Game Awards 2024, with a slick CGI trailer, and hasn't been seen since. There's still so much we don't know about this game, we don't even have a release year, let alone a firm date. It'll be ND's first new game since The Last of Us Part II, and follows a bounty hunter stuck on a remote planet.

Don't expect a major "one last thing" reveal (Image credit: Sony) When it comes to State of Play-style events, they're often judged on their ending. The term "one last thing" (taken from Nintendo Directs) has been popularized for when a gaming event ends with a reveal that gets the whole internet hyped up. State of Play has had its own share of exciting final announcements in the past, but don't expect one this time. As already noted, Final Fantasy VII Revelation has been confirmed to close the State of Play for September 2026, so there seemingly won't be an unexpected reveal to cap off the livestream. Of course, that doesn't mean there won't be surprises before the FFVII portion!

Time for our latest look at Laufey? (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) Staying on theme of games that appeared at the June State of Play that could re appear today, God of Way Laufey seems likely to make an appearance to me. The game was revealed and then extensively showcased with a 15-minute gameplay presentation in June, and it's even got an early 2027 release date (February 16), so Sony surely want to start ramping up the marketing soon. This latest installment in the God of War franchise doesn't star Kratos, instead the lead is Faye, wife of the angry Spartan. It'll see Faye battle through Everywhen, the afterlife of the gods, on a quest to protect her husband and son, Atreus.

I suspect we'll see more from Until Dawn 2 (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment) Turning to predictions, I'm guessing we'll see more from Until Dawn 2 today. This follow-up to the 2014 interactive horror was announced during June's State of Play with a vague 2027 release window, so it would make sense for it to appear here. It's confirmed to be a standalone sequel, and comes from new developers Firesprite (taking over from Supermassive Games, who made the first). Like the original, it's a horror adventure game where you play a group of young adults trying to survive a terrifying night. Your decisions will decide who lives and dies. The setting switches from a snowy mountain cabin to a tropical island, and the playable characters are a team of ghost hunters who fake their paranormal content, only to face a real nightmare. Maybe we'll get a release date today?

FFVII Revelation is confirmed for State of Play (Image credit: Sqaure Enix) At present, only one game is confirmed to appear at today's State of Play: Final Fantasy VII Revelation. The PlayStation Blog notes the showcase will conclude "with an extended look at the vast world of Final Fantasy VII Revelation, from our friends at Square Enix." The use of the word "extended" suggests it won't be a quick trailer, but likely a longer demo. We've already seen a fair amount from this game. It was announced at Summer Games Fest 2026, before getting another look at Gamescom 2026. I'm sure that anybody who's played Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth won't need to be further sold on Revelation, but I won't say no to another look!

Welcome! Good morning (or afternoon, for those in the U.K.)! The latest State of Play event is just a couple of hours away, and I'm here to bring you all the build-up and coverage of the showcase, there's plenty to discuss, so let's dive into all the news and a few rumors...