GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders LIVE — limited-edition PS5 controller is available in the UK right now

To mark the release of a little game called Grand Theft Auto VI, PlayStation is launching limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers, and pre-orders go live today (Sept. 10) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

Over in the U.K., the controller is now available at Currys, Argos, Very and more. If you want to secure yours, lock in a pre-order!

This latest special edition PS5 pad comes in two variants, Black and White, and gives the DualSense controller a GTA 6-themed makeover. You’ve got the GTA 6 logo on the touchpad, palm trees adorning the sides, and a "shimmering" finish to cap it all off. In PlayStation’s own words, the controllers "capture that unmistakable Vice City energy."

Like anything GTA 6 related, these DualSense controllers are likely to sell out fast, but this isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve played (and won) the pre-order game multiple times. I’ve covered major pre-orders for a slew of in-demand items over the years, all in an effort to help regular gamers get their hands on limited edition gear rather than those nefarious resellers.

PlayStation Direct is the only confirmed retailer to stock both controllers so far, but we could see alternative listings at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Below are all the retailer links you’ll need, and the latest live stock update to make sure you get your GTA 6 PS5 controller.

GTA 6 DualSense controller pre-orders - full retailer listings

PRE ORDER @ 10 A.M. ET GTA 6 DualSense Controller: $84 at PlayStation Direct US PlayStation Direct has confirmed it will take pre-orders for the GTA DualSense Controller at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. It'll be the first place to go if you want to secure a limited-edition pad.

CHECK STOCK GTA 6 DualSense Controller: $84 at Amazon Amazon usually takes pre-orders for limited-edition DualSense controllers, but it's often a little late to the party, making it a good place to check if other retailers are sold out.

CHECK STOCK GTA 6 DualSense Controller: $84 at Best Buy Best Buy is never one to miss a pre-order event, so if the GTA 6 DualSense appears at additional retailers, expect Best Buy to be among them.

CHECK STOCK GTA 6 DualSense Controller: $84 at Walmart Walmart often has limited edition items up for pre-order (like the recent Zelda Switch 2), but like Amazon, often drops its stock a little later after the first pre-order rush has passed.

CHECK STOCK GTA 6 DualSense Controller: $84 at Target Target is another retailer to check if you're hunting for a GTA 6 DualSense. It normally drops its stock in good time, so keep an eye on it around 10 a.m. ET in case the listing goes live.

GTA 6 DualSense controller UK pre-orders

PRE ORDER NOW GTA 6 DualSense Controller: £74 at Currys Currys specialises in all things tech, and that includes the GTA 6 DualSense. The controller is now available to pre-order.

PRE ORDER NOW GTA 6 DualSense Controller: £74 at very.co.uk Very often goes under the radar during big pre-order events, but it's a reliable place to get hard-to-find items. It's taking pre-orders for the GTA DualSense now!

PRE ORDER NOW GTA 6 DualSense Controller: £74 at Argos Argos is another U.K. retailer that drops its pre-orders early ahead of the 10 a.m. BST window. You can secure a GTA 6 DualSense at the retailer right now

PRE ORDER NOW GTA 6 DualSense Controller: £74 at Smyths Toys Smyths Toys is one of the best retailers out there for dropping pre-orders on time, and today it was ahead of schedule. The GTA 6 DualSense is now up for pre-order.

CHECK STOCK GTA 6 DualSense Controller: £74 at Amazon Amazon is the world's biggest online retailer and has launched a listing page for the GTA 6 DualSense. Pre-orders aren't live yet, but be sure to watch this space.

PRE ORDER NOW GTA 6 DualSense Controller: £74 at PlayStation Direct UK PlayStation Direct is now taking pre-orders of the GTA 6 DualSense, and it's the exclusive retailer for the Black edition. The retailer has opened a virtual queue as demand is clearly very high.