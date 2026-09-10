GTA 6 DualSense pre-orders LIVE — limited-edition PS5 controller is available in the UK right now
Add some Vice City to your PS5 setup
US (pre-order @ 10 a.m. ET)
PlayStation Direct: check stock
Target: check stock
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UK (pre-orders now LIVE)
Amazon: check stock now
Currys: pre-order now
Argos: pre-order now
Very: pre-order now
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1. Quick Links
2. Retailer listings
3. U.K. pre-orders
4. LIVE: Latest updates
To mark the release of a little game called Grand Theft Auto VI, PlayStation is launching limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers, and pre-orders go live today (Sept. 10) at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.
Over in the U.K., the controller is now available at Currys, Argos, Very and more. If you want to secure yours, lock in a pre-order!
This latest special edition PS5 pad comes in two variants, Black and White, and gives the DualSense controller a GTA 6-themed makeover. You’ve got the GTA 6 logo on the touchpad, palm trees adorning the sides, and a "shimmering" finish to cap it all off. In PlayStation’s own words, the controllers "capture that unmistakable Vice City energy."
Like anything GTA 6 related, these DualSense controllers are likely to sell out fast, but this isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve played (and won) the pre-order game multiple times. I’ve covered major pre-orders for a slew of in-demand items over the years, all in an effort to help regular gamers get their hands on limited edition gear rather than those nefarious resellers.
PlayStation Direct is the only confirmed retailer to stock both controllers so far, but we could see alternative listings at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Below are all the retailer links you’ll need, and the latest live stock update to make sure you get your GTA 6 PS5 controller.
GTA 6 DualSense controller pre-orders - quick links
- GTA 6 DualSense (White): check stock @ PlayStation Direct
- GTA 6 DualSense (Black): check stock @ PlayStation Direct
GTA 6 DualSense controller pre-orders - full retailer listings
PlayStation Direct has confirmed it will take pre-orders for the GTA DualSense Controller at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. It'll be the first place to go if you want to secure a limited-edition pad.
Amazon usually takes pre-orders for limited-edition DualSense controllers, but it's often a little late to the party, making it a good place to check if other retailers are sold out.
Best Buy is never one to miss a pre-order event, so if the GTA 6 DualSense appears at additional retailers, expect Best Buy to be among them.
Walmart often has limited edition items up for pre-order (like the recent Zelda Switch 2), but like Amazon, often drops its stock a little later after the first pre-order rush has passed.
Target is another retailer to check if you're hunting for a GTA 6 DualSense. It normally drops its stock in good time, so keep an eye on it around 10 a.m. ET in case the listing goes live.
GTA 6 DualSense controller UK pre-orders
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Amazon (CHECK STOCK)
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Currys (PRE-ORDER NOW)
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Argos (PRE-ORDER NOW)
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Very (PRE-ORDER NOW)
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Smyths Toys (PRE-ORDER NOW)
Currys specialises in all things tech, and that includes the GTA 6 DualSense. The controller is now available to pre-order.
Very often goes under the radar during big pre-order events, but it's a reliable place to get hard-to-find items. It's taking pre-orders for the GTA DualSense now!
Argos is another U.K. retailer that drops its pre-orders early ahead of the 10 a.m. BST window. You can secure a GTA 6 DualSense at the retailer right now
Smyths Toys is one of the best retailers out there for dropping pre-orders on time, and today it was ahead of schedule. The GTA 6 DualSense is now up for pre-order.
Amazon is the world's biggest online retailer and has launched a listing page for the GTA 6 DualSense. Pre-orders aren't live yet, but be sure to watch this space.
PlayStation Direct is now taking pre-orders of the GTA 6 DualSense, and it's the exclusive retailer for the Black edition. The retailer has opened a virtual queue as demand is clearly very high.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide and have covered all of the biggest pre-order and restock events of the past six years, from the Nintendo Switch 2 to the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. I'm here to help you secure a GTA 6 limited-edition DualSense controller today.
Live updates
If you want the White model, don't wait in the queue!
Hello to anybody just joining us now that 10 a.m. BST has arrived. PlayStation Direct is now taking pre-orders but there's a long virtual queue in place. This retailer is the exclusive place to score the GTA 6 DualSense in Black, so if that's the one you're after, there's nothing to do but wait and hope it stays in stock.
However, if you want the white model, skip the queue, and go pre-order it right now at the other U.K. retailers that currently have it in stock already.
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Currys
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Argos
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Very
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Smyths Toys
It could be a long wait...
PS Direct is open for pre-orders, but it's going to take a little while to get on the site. My current estimated wait time is 42 minutes, but I'm hoping that'll prove to be an over estimation. Remember, the GTA 6 DualSense in Black appears to be exclusive to PlayStation Direct, so join the queue now if that's the model you're looking to score today!
- GTA 6 DualSense (Black): £74 @ PlayStation Direct
GTA 6 Dualsense pre-orders are LIVE at PlayStation Direct!
If you're not already on PS Direct, get over there now, because pre-orders are going live any second. There's even a virtual queue forming, so clearly there's plenty of shoppers jumping onto the site to grab a limited edition DualSense!
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ PlayStation Direct
PS Direct drop is about to begin!
One retailer that is sticking to the 10 a.m. BST drop (at least, it appears that way) is PlayStation Direct. This might be the exclusive place to get the GTA 6 DualSense in Black, so now's a good time to head over to the site and get ready if you want to pre-order directly from PlayStation.
Naturally, I'll update you the moment that stock becomes available
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ PlayStation Direct
Amazon U.K.'s listing page is live, but no pre-orders yet!
Looks like Amazon U.K. will be getting in on the pre-order action at some point. The GTA 6 DualSense now has a listing page on the online mega-retailer, but Amazon pre-orders aren't live yet. This is one to watch closely if it's your preferred shopping destination.
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Amazon U.K.
The Black model is MIA in the UK (so far)
If you want to pre-order the GTA 6 DualSense in White, you've got plenty of options in the U.K. right now (see links below). However, so far, I've not spotted any retailers that is offering the Black version.
Perhaps this one will be exclusive to PlayStation Direct? That is a strategy PlayStation has used before during limited-edition pre-order drops. PlayStation likes to keep at least one item exclusive to its own online storefront (it did similar during the Wolverine PS5 range pre-order drop).
If you're holding out for the GTA 6 DualSense in Black, PS Direct is set to take pre-orders from 10 a.m. BST, and I'm watching closely for any retailer listings for this one!
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Currys
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Argos
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Very
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Smyths Toys
Another UK retailer is taking pre-orders now!
It's all happening this morning, the 10 a.m. BST drop is well and truly out of the window. Smyths Toys is the latest stockiest to push the button and start taking pre-orders of the GTA 6 DualSense. You can lock in yours right now!
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Smyths Toys
UK retailers drop early!
Well, pre-orders weren't supposed to start until 10 a.m. BST, but multiple retailers in the U.K. have jumped the gun, and you can pre-order a GTA 6 DualSense now at Very, Currys and Argos!
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Currys
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Argos
- GTA 6 DualSense: £74 @ Very
Welcome!
Good morning! Welcome to Tom's Guide of the GTA 6 DualSense pre-order drop. The controllers are set to be available in the U.K. in less than an hour (at 10 a.m. BST), with the U.S. drop following at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m PT. I'm here to bring you all the updates and stock information to help you secure yours.
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