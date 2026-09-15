19 early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals — up to 50% off games and accessories before Prime Big Deal Days

The Nintendo Switch 2 recently got a price hike to $499. While that price increase stings, there are two big ways to save right now: Nintendo's customer appreciation sale, and Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

That's right, Prime Big Deal Days will return in October, but there are already early savings you can take advantage of. I doubt that the Nintendo Switch 2 will see a price cut during this event, but there are plenty of opportunities to get your Nintendo Switch and/or Nintendo Switch 2 consoles kitted out with savings on games and accessories.

I'm sharing all the best deals you can shop right now, so keep scrolling to check them out!

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles

Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

PowerA Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was $19 now $16 at Amazon For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R): was $89 now $62 at Amazon If you need a new pair of official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, you can save 30% right now. I always recommend picking up extra controllers for multiplayer gaming sessions! Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $34 at Amazon Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the most fun games on the console, especially for casual multiplayer sessions. It's also pretty cheap thanks to a discount. Enjoy eight unique sports — including bowling, tennis, golf, basketball and soccer — at your leisure. Read more Read less ▼

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $48 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals

Pragmata: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Pragmata is a new sci-fi action-adventure game from Capcom. You play Hugh, a man stranded on a lunar space station, who encounters Diana, a mysterious android resembling a young girl. Teaming up, they must find a way to return to Earth while dealing with various robotic threats that have taken over the station. With a cinema campaign and unique hacking-based combat, Pragmata is one of 2026’s strongest new games to date. Read more Read less ▼

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond: was $69 now $50 at Amazon In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home. Read more Read less ▼

Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $52 at Amazon Mario Kart World gets all the attention, but the true Nintendo fans know that Kirby Air Rider is actually the Switch 2 racer you need to play. This lightning-fast racing title sees Kirby and pals compete in breakneck races, with a steep learning curve for players who want to master each track. There's also a battle mode to add some variety. It's one of the Switch 2's more underrated games. Read more Read less ▼

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount. Read more Read less ▼