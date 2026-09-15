19 early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals — up to 50% off games and accessories before Prime Big Deal Days
These are the Nintendo Switch deals you should snag before Prime Big Deal Days
The Nintendo Switch 2 recently got a price hike to $499. While that price increase stings, there are two big ways to save right now: Nintendo's customer appreciation sale, and Amazon's early Prime Day deals.
That's right, Prime Big Deal Days will return in October, but there are already early savings you can take advantage of. I doubt that the Nintendo Switch 2 will see a price cut during this event, but there are plenty of opportunities to get your Nintendo Switch and/or Nintendo Switch 2 consoles kitted out with savings on games and accessories.
I'm sharing all the best deals you can shop right now, so keep scrolling to check them out!
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $17
- Sonic X Shadow Generations: was $49 now $24
- Nintendo Switch Sports: was $49 now $34
- Pokémon Legends Z-A: was $59 now $49
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $79 now $55
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L-R): was $89 now $62
- Nintendo Switch 2: now $499
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort bundle: now $529 [save $27!]
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles
The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
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Woot is selling refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for $449. These Grade A refurbished consoles ensure like-new functionality.
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This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $529. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $27. Pre-order this bundle in time for release day on October 22.
Price check: $529 @ Walmart | check stock @ Amazon
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Nintendo Switch accessory deals
For just $16, you won't get much better protection for your Nintendo Switch 2. Plus, this case has a fun design featuring Mario and friends. This slim case can store your Nintendo Switch 2 console and cartridges, as well as having a built-in stand for tabletop gaming sessions.
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The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) elevated gaming experience. Its 40mm drivers create immersive soundscapes, and it comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
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Save on the iconic alternative to Nintendo Switch JoyCon controllers, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It works brilliantly for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Splatoon 3 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Long sessions using JoyCon controllers can cause some wrist ache, so there is much to like about the Pro controller's more typical format and comfortable grip.
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If you need a new pair of official Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, you can save 30% right now. I always recommend picking up extra controllers for multiplayer gaming sessions!
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Nintendo Switch game deals
Nintendo Switch Sports is one of the most fun games on the console, especially for casual multiplayer sessions. It's also pretty cheap thanks to a discount. Enjoy eight unique sports — including bowling, tennis, golf, basketball and soccer — at your leisure.
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Pokémon Legends Z-A reworks the franchise's traditional turn-based combat, but the thrill of capturing powerful pocket-sized monsters remains as compelling as ever. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch games, for sure.
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Experience two classic Super Mario Galaxy games, now enhanced for the Nintendo Switch system, featuring improved resolution and UI. In Super Mario Galaxy 2, team up with Yoshi and Lubba aboard Starship Mario, using Yoshi's unique abilities and power-ups like the Dash Pepper and Blimp Fruit.
Price check: $57 @ Walmart | $48 @ Best Buy
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The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
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Nintendo Switch 2 game deals
Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
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Pragmata is a new sci-fi action-adventure game from Capcom. You play Hugh, a man stranded on a lunar space station, who encounters Diana, a mysterious android resembling a young girl. Teaming up, they must find a way to return to Earth while dealing with various robotic threats that have taken over the station. With a cinema campaign and unique hacking-based combat, Pragmata is one of 2026’s strongest new games to date.
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In Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran finds herself transported to the planet Viewros after a clash with deadly sharpshooter, Sylux. As Samus, you'll explore this strange new world, uncover and deploy Samus' new psychic powers, and drive across the landscape on her futuristic new bike, Vi-O-La, solving puzzles and doing battle with the strange creatures that reside on Viewros as you try to make your way home.
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Mario Kart World gets all the attention, but the true Nintendo fans know that Kirby Air Rider is actually the Switch 2 racer you need to play. This lightning-fast racing title sees Kirby and pals compete in breakneck races, with a steep learning curve for players who want to master each track. There's also a battle mode to add some variety. It's one of the Switch 2's more underrated games.
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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount.
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The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but looking and running better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Price check: $69 @ Best Buy
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Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes the adorable pink puffball to mysterious new worlds in this 3D platforming adventure. At your disposal are multiple new copy abilities, as well as the new Mouthful Mode that lets you interact with objects in often strange and hilarious ways. In between levels you can relax in the charming Waddle Dee Town and play a selection of mini-games. The Switch 2 version features bonus levels, improved visuals and more.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
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Donkey Kong Bananza allows DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles and our current choice for the best Nintendo Switch 2 game on the shelves.
Price check: $69 @ Amazon
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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