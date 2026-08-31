Free TV on PS5: Sony just quietly launched a Pluto and Tubi competitor with 100+ live channels

I'm a lot of things, and a cheapskate is one of them. Subscriptions are only getting more expensive, so I take every chance I can get to shout out whatever the best free streaming services have to offer. Now, Sony's launched a convenient new PlayStation 5 feature that adds over 100 free live channels.

It's Sony's take on free ad-supported television like Tubi, Pluto TV and the Roku Channel, bringing fan-favorite TV shows like "Community" and "The Walking Dead" alongside sports programming from NFL Channel, UFC, and other staples, news, weather, long-running anime series from Crunchyroll, and more to the gaming console you already use.

(Btw if you're looking to snag a PS5 Pro to play GTA 6 on, check out our live blog on all the latest PS5 Pro restocks.)

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To watch these new free channels (you can find a full list below) now, just go to the Media tab on the console's home screen, select the Live TV on PS5 icon, and sign in to your PlayStation Account. Easy as that! Live TV on PS5 is currently available in the U.S. to start, and Sony plans to roll it out to Canada and other regions in due time.

Sony said the service will evolve over time, but at launch, here's all the free programming you can watch now:

All the new live TV channels on PS5

Movies – Free movies across action, horror, sci-fi and more, with channels including MovieSphere by Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action, FilmRise Free Movies, Sony One Horror Hits and Cinevault.

Free movies across action, horror, sci-fi and more, with channels including MovieSphere by Lionsgate, 50 Cent Action, FilmRise Free Movies, Sony One Horror Hits and Cinevault. TV Shows – Fan-favorite programming including Community, The Shield, Hell’s Kitchen, The Walking Dead, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Deal or No Deal USA and Fear Factor, plus Ice Road Truckers from A+E’s HISTORY.

Fan-favorite programming including Community, The Shield, Hell’s Kitchen, The Walking Dead, Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Deal or No Deal USA and Fear Factor, plus Ice Road Truckers from A+E’s HISTORY. Anime – Anime favorites including Naruto, Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note and more, including exclusive channels Black Clover and Box Sets channels from Crunchyroll.

Anime favorites including Naruto, Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note and more, including exclusive channels Black Clover and Box Sets channels from Crunchyroll. Sports – Sports programming from FOX Sports, NASCAR, NBC Sports Now, UFC and more spanning MMA, football, hockey, motorsports, golf, boxing and soccer

Sports programming from FOX Sports, NASCAR, NBC Sports Now, UFC and more spanning MMA, football, hockey, motorsports, golf, boxing and soccer News & Weather – National, local and international coverage including NBC News Now, Fox Weather, and LiveNOW from FOX

National, local and international coverage including NBC News Now, Fox Weather, and LiveNOW from FOX Creator & Specialty Programming – Programming featuring Hot Ones, Spotify’s The Ringer, Futcrunch, Idle Mode, comedy, action sports, gaming, esports and other creator-led content.

Programming featuring Hot Ones, Spotify’s The Ringer, Futcrunch, Idle Mode, comedy, action sports, gaming, esports and other creator-led content. Additional Programming – Discover gaming and esports, creator-led entertainment, documentaries, podcasts and other specialty programming, including eCLUTCH (exclusive) and more.

It's the same FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channels that have been available for years on free streaming services like Tubi and Pluto TV, now just all in one convenient location on your PS5. Both live and on-demand content will be available at launch, and there's no paid subscription, hidden fees, or downloads required.

I'm always happy to see more free streaming options arrive on the scene since the days of streaming as a cheaper alternative to cable are long gone. Of the PS5's selling points, Live TV channels are barely a footnote, but it's a handy addition for those who already own a console and want to have access to live news, the latest seasons of their favorite TV shows, and sports all in one place. So who else is gonna join me in watching the 50 Cent Action channel on PS5 tonight?

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