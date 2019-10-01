Best Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro Deals In 2019

Been eyeing a PS4 or PS4 Pro, but have yet to take the plunge? You're in luck. With the PS5 due in about a year's time, the PS4 is sure to be one the hottest Black Friday deals this holiday season.

Furthermore, thanks to a cavalcade of blockbuster exclusives, like Spider-Man, God of War, and the forthcoming The Last of Us Part II, Sony's console has hundreds of hours of incredible gaming experiences just waiting for you.

We're still weeks away from the official Black Friday rush, but here's a peek at the Black Friday gaming deals we expect to see around the PS4 Slim, PS4 Pro, games, and accessories in the coming weeks.

Black Friday PS4 deals to watch out for

The cheapest entry point into the PS4 ecosystem is of course the PS4 Slim, a system that normally retails for $299, but has sunk as low as $180 during previous Black Fridays. (Keep an eye on Black Friday Walmart deals for the best PS4 prices).

That's great news for those that have been holding out for a deal, because we think we'll see that price come down even lower this year. At the moment, it's tough to find a PS4 Slim for less than about $285, so we definitely recommend waiting a bit longer and nabbing one on Black Friday when the savings are in full force.

The same holds true for Sony's more powerful, 4K-capable PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro usually goes for $399, though right now you can find some retailers, like Amazon, offering the system alone for as low as about $370. For what it's worth, an upcoming special edition Death Stranding bundle that pairs a custom-liveried PS4 Pro with a copy of the game is also due out for $399 on Nov. 8.

However, the standalone PS4 Pro could drop as low as $300 over Black Friday weekend. That was the case last year, with Microsoft's similarly-supercharged Xbox One X falling to similar prices to match Sony's big discounts. In fact, around Labor Day, Walmart had the PS4 Pro at an all-time great price of $310.

But it's not just about the console deals. Don't forget that the PS4 is the only console at the moment capable of VR gaming. In fact, many of today's best VR games are playable on PS VR, and while the headset typically runs $299 these days, last year some bundles were going for $200 — and that's with games packed in.

And while the bulk of game deals have yet to emerge, we're beginning to see some trickle out from retailers. Walmart currently has Spider-Man for $34 and Kingdom Hearts III for $29, while Best Buy has Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice slashed down to $39 and Resident Evil 2 going for $37.

