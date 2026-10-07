Prime Day takes aim at RAMaggeddon: This Samsung SSD for your PC or PS5 Pro is almost half price

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AI has a lot to answer for when it comes to picking up PC components and hardware, and while there are good deals to be found on fully-built gaming PCs, that doesn’t help if you just need more storage for your existing rig.

Thankfully, Prime Day has a sneaky deal that helps significantly bring down the price of SSD storage. Not only that, but it’s available in multiple sizes, and with a big-name brand attached: Samsung.

If you’re running out of space to install your games on PC (or PS5), this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for.

Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 1TB: was $339 now $196 at Amazon This fantastic Samsung SSD is almost half-price, and there are big savings on 2TB, 4TB and 8TB models too. It'll grant you maximum sequential read and write speeds of 14,800 MB/s and 13,400 MB/s, respectively. Just be aware these speeds will vary slightly depending on capacity.

PS5 and PC gamers, this storage deal is for you

The Samsung SSD 9100 is a rapid solid-state drive that’s ideal for a high-end PC. The drive’s 14,700/13,300 MB/s sequential read/write speeds mean games load faster, so you can get into the action more quickly.

And while Xbox Series S and X gamers can use an expandable memory card solution for their consoles, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro owners can pop a drive like this one right into their systems and get a huge boost to their available storage space with no speed downsides.

The trouble has been one of price for a long time. Now that we’re in the grip of RAMpocalypse/RAMageddon/RAMpture, looking for a deal on SSDs is more important than ever.

(Image credit: How-To-Geek)

Right now, Amazon is offering a 1TB model for $196.64, a reduction of 42% from the list price of $339.99.

If you’re looking for additional space, other options are available, but the bigger the drive, the bigger the price tag. You can save 51% on a 2TB drive, bringing it down to $334.99, or 46% on a 4TB model that brings the price from $1,359.99 to $734.99.

Desperate for even more? The $2,719.99 8TB is reduced to $2,299.99, an eye-watering amount that no doubt reminds us of when components were much, much cheaper.