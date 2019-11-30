This $149 robot vacuum deal is a Cyber Monday steal

Walmart's gotten a jump on Cyber Monday deals with this huge sale price on a robot vacuum. It's a great time to buy, as this one will come in handy for vacuuming up the bits of torn wrapping paper (and your upcoming feasts) that hit the floor throughout the holidays.

Right now, Walmart has the Eufy RoboVac 25C for $149, which is $100 off. Free delivery (estimated for Dec. 9) is available as well.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save $100 on this versatile robot vacuum deal with solid suction power (1,500 Pa) and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant as well as EufyHome app support. Save $100 right now. View Deal

If you've been waiting for the right day to buy a RoboVac, your window has arrived. The Eufy RoboVac 25C — at $100 off, down to $149 — is both a better RoboVac than one of our previous budget picks, but cheaper than that model as well.

Not only does this model support commands via Eufy's app and its on-vac buttons, but Alexa and Google Assistant support mean your voice can also command it around.

This robot vacuum Cyber Monday delivers 1500Pa of suction power, which is good for the price, as well as a Li-ion battery that offers up to 100 minutes of juice.

We may see a cheaper robot vacuum this season, but we doubt it. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for all the other big sales as they arrive.