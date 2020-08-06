The best Canada VPN 2020

Demand for the best VPN for Canada has only grown in recent years thanks to ever-changing data privacy laws and far-reaching anti-terrorism acts that many feel overstep the mark. On top of that, thanks to the fact that much of Canada’s internet traffic flows through the US, Canadians are essentially subjected to two sets of rules that are arguably working towards making the internet a less free place.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though – even if you’re not worried about your personal data you could likely get a whole lot of use from the best Canada VPN.

If you’re a streaming fan you’ll be able to watch US-exclusive shows on Netflix, plus tons of other content from geo-restricted services like BBC iPlayer and NBC’s Peacock. If you’re on holiday and you’re missing what you’re used to, though, you can also just switch on your Canada VPN and select a Canadian server – home sweet home.

What makes the best Canada VPN?

If you’re after a good Canada VPN, you’ll want one with an excellent privacy policy, ideally with a proven no-logging policy, too. That combination should make sure your data stays safe and identifying info is never stored – so even if the government request details from the VPN, it won’t have anything to show.

You’ll also want a service that can access plenty of streaming media, plus great connection speeds. There are a number of great VPNs that fall down at this hurdle, and subsequently don’t provide the full package. There are, however, a select few that do.

At the top of that pile is ExpressVPN. Pretty much the best service for absolutely any job, it’s got an audited no-logging policy, reliably swift connections all of the world, and it can access just about any streaming service you want. However, below we’re going to run down the top five VPNs for Canada so you can choose for yourself, so here we go…

The best Canada VPNs today

The best Canada VPN on the market, ExpressVPN ticks all the boxes. Not happy just with blazing speeds and powerful content unblocking, it provides the fullest package on the market with great torrenting support, serious security and excellent apps.

First things first, ExpressVPN boasts military-grade AES-256 encryption combined with a selection of protocols, Perfect Forward Secrecy and an audited no-logging policy. It also has a kill switch to protect you if your connection drops, plus split tunnelling, which can route some of your traffic through the VPN while keeping some untouched.

As well as that, you’ll also be able to access pretty much any Netflix library, from the USA to Japan, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, NBC’s brand new Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and more. That’s quite a cinematic roster, and much of it will be unlocked as part of our subscription if you virtually relocate yourself to a certain country.

Don’t be intimidated by Express’s vast list of features – if all you want to do is press a button and get connected, you can do that too. While fine-tuning a VPN is fun for some, we really appreciate how ExpressVPN works perfectly out the box.

Overall, there’s not a VPN service out there that can match ExpressVPN – simply put, it can basically do everything. But, if you’re not sure, it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service. If you change your mind, you’ll get a full refund, no questions asked.

If you’re after a Canada VPN that won’t break the bank, Surfshark is a safe bet. As fully-featured as most people will need, the service delivers excellent speeds for a fraction of the price of its rivals – and for many, that’s a deal breaker.

With AES-256 encryption and several protocols, plus an ad blocker, kill switch and more, its desktop clients are powerful and reliable. It’s easy to install and provides quick access to Surfshark’s 1,700+ servers worldwide – with around 90 of them in Canada itself.

Its mobile apps are clean and simple too, and while they might not be as in-depth Express’s, they get the job done admirably. And they also solve one of ExpressVPN’s only downfalls – with unlimited simultaneous connections you can cover as many devices as you like, whether that’s 5 or 105.

Some users may find Surfshark’s apps too simple, and beyond protocols and the kill switch there’s not a lot to change – but that really won’t matter to many, and the provider’s charm is in its simplicity. It’s cheap, easy, and reliable. What more could you want?

US-based IPVanish is both a great Canada VPN and US VPN, delivering excellent speeds either side of the border. It also provides a slightly more interesting experience in terms of aesthetics, with an interface packed with information.

If you’re looking to stream, then IPVanish is a good option. While it struggles to unblock iPlayer, pretty much all other streaming services are good to go, so IPVanish is probably better suited to Canadians on holiday or business trips wanting familiar shows rather than those staying back at home who want to explore what the world has to offer.

In terms of privacy, IPVanish claims to be a zero-logging VPN. However, it hasn’t undertaken an independent audit of it practices to prove this, so currently you’ll have to take that with a pinch of salt. Also, some more security-focused users may take issue with the company being US-based – if that’s you, we recommend looking back at ExpressVPN.

However, what’s excellent about IPVanish is that it has recently upgraded all plans to have unlimited simultaneous connections, which (other than Surfshark) is almost unheard of and does provide real value for money.

If you’re not sure, like all the providers here IPVanish offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service, and we can definitely say it’s worth a look.

NordVPN is a huge name in the VPN world, so it’s no surprise it works great as a Canada VPN. With great privacy features and streaming power to match it’s one of the best services around today, and it’s also really easy to use.

The provider has over 400 servers located in Canada, and that all but guarantees you’ll be able to get great speeds for streaming and regular browsing no matter where you’re located. Plus, with over 5,000 servers worldwide, if you’re on holiday or a business trip you should be able to get connected with ease.

If you’re concerned about staying anonymous, Nord has you covered with its 2048-bit double encryption, kill switch and selection of protocols, plus some devices will be able to use its WireGuard-based, ultra-fast NordLynx protocol. NordVPN has also recently been independently audited, which should allay any fears about the company’s 2019 data breach.

Nord offers a great range of apps for tons of devices, but do be aware that the interface can be a little awkward on smaller screens – we’d much rather see a list of servers than a map. However, if you’re looking for a trusted name in cybersecurity, you could do a lot worse than NordVPN.

CyberGhost is a hugely popular Canada VPN, and it’s also found its niche as a very effective streaming and torrenting VPN. With really useful dedicated features it’s great for leisure, but it’s also capable when it comes to the bread and butter of keeping you private.

As soon as you open the app, you’ll see that there are filters which can separate out which servers are primed for certain activities like streaming or torrenting. This takes out the guesswork involved in other VPNs, and allows you to get stuck in straight away. Plus, CyberGhost can access just about any streaming service you want, so you’ve got the world’s media at your fingertips.

CyberGhost is also great value, and often runs good promotions. While it’s not quite as rock-bottom as Surfshark, Cyber’s pretty cheap in the grand scheme, and does offer a lot of functionality not found elsewhere.

However, its apps let CyberGhost down somewhat, as while they do offer great features, they’re a little rough around the edges. While that’s not a huge sacrifice, you’ll definitely be able to tell if you’re moving from a really premium product like ExpressVPN.

On the whole, though, CyberGhost provides a great streaming experience, and if that’s what you’re after, it could be an excellent choice.

Canada VPN FAQ

Why do I need a Canada VPN? The two biggies are privacy and streaming. If you follow the news you'll know that online freedoms are gradually getting eroded in Canada and the US (well, the whole world, really), so having a VPN is the first and easiest step to take in making sure you're looking after your data. By anonymizing all your traffic, a good Canada VPN can help you avoid hackers and trackers, targeting advertising, ISP throttling and so much more – check out our mega page on VPN uses to learn about everything they can do. Also, streaming is a huge part of our lives now, but if you head overseas it's quite likely you won't be able to access the content that you're used to. By using a streaming VPN you'll be able to spoof your location back home, giving you access to everything you're used to. You'll also be able to explore different regional streaming services from your own home in the same way – just pick a server and get going.

Can I get a Canada VPN free? While free Canada VPNs do exist, you need to be careful. Also, you have to be aware that every free VPN has its drawbacks. You'll likely be subjected to daily or monthly data caps, ranging from the generous to the pathetic, and you also probably won't get the same high speeds as you would if you paid for a service. Some are also known to inject adverts into your browsing, which is one of the main things people use VPNs to avoid. If you won't be using you VPN much at all, a free service could work. However, if you want to stream, game, or even just have it on all day, you'll need something fully fledged – and with Surfshark starting at around $2 a month, you won't have to pay much either.