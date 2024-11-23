Bargain hunting? Don't fall victim to fake free VPNs

Many of the best VPNs come at a cost, and if you don't want to spend money on a VPN just yet, you may be looking at the best free VPNs. However, it's vital to ensure your free VPN is secure and reliable. Cybersecurity company Kaspersky has warned of a surge in potentially malicious apps posing as VPNs.

In Q3 of 2024, Kaspersky experts discovered that the number of users encountering apps that pose as free VPNs increased by 2.5 times compared to Q2 globally. These apps were universally malware or programs that could be potentially used by malicious actors, and this surge has continued into Q4.

Cybercriminals take advantage of users who want to use a free VPN. In May 2024, authorities dismantled a botnet (network of hijacked computer devices) known as 911 S5. Several free VPN services, including MaskVPN, ShieldVPN, and PaladinVPN, were used to create this botnet.

Users who installed these VPN apps had their devices transformed into proxy servers channelling someone else's traffic. The malicious network spanned 19 million unique IP addresses across more than 190 countries worldwide. Botnet admins sold access to proxy servers installed on these devices to other cybercriminals, and the scheme was used for cyberattacks, money laundering, and mass fraud.

Image: A fake VPN app before removal from Google Play store (Image credit: Kaspersky)

“There is a growing demand for VPN apps across all platforms, including smartphones and computers," said Vasily Kolesnikov, Security Expert at Kaspersky. "Users tend to believe that if they find a VPN app in an official store, like Google Play, it is safe and can be used to get content that is originally unavailable at their location. And they think it is even better if this VPN service is free!"

"However, this often ends up being a trap, as recent cases and our statistics showing a surge in malicious VPN app encounters prove. To stay safe, users should remain wary of these threats and use a security solution, along with a trusted and proven VPN service."

What to look for in a free VPN

You might now be asking "are free VPNs safe?" The answer is yes – if you pick the right one. The leading free providers are safe, but they won't offer the same comprehensive cover that a paid VPN will. Free VPNs are often cut-back services that don't offer nearly as many features as their premium counterparts. If you feel the need to upgrade, it's worth checking out the best Black Friday VPN deals for bargains.

A lot of the time, free VPNs will have data or bandwidth restrictions, and offer slower speeds. You are limited with your server location choice and many aren't really interested in looking after your privacy. They may not have a no-logs policy, meaning the VPN provider could collect and store your information and what you're doing while connected to their VPN. We always recommend VPNs that have a no-logs policy, and if it's been audited, then that's even better.

PrivadoVPN Free is our most recommended free VPN. It's faster than many paid VPNs and in our testing, it reached speeds of up to 900 Mbps, making it one of the fastest VPNs. It has a 10 GB data limit, which should be fine for daily purposes, but will be eaten up if you're going to be doing a lot of streaming – for this we'd recommend one of the best streaming VPNs.

(Image credit: Privado VPN)

With PrivadoVPN Free, you can access a limited 13 server locations in 10 countries, which is actually quite generous for a free product, and you have full control over which server you connect to (something not possible with Proton VPN Free).

Proton VPN Free is Privado's closest challenger and is the best free VPN for privacy, with its no-logs policy verified by an independent audit. Its speed and server locations don't quite match Privado, but you do get unlimited data. Both Proton and Privado only enable you to secure one device, so if you want to protect all your devices then you should be looking elsewhere.

A free VPN that does offer unlimited device protection is Windscribe Free. Along with this, you get 14 server locations in 11 countries, and you can select whichever one you like. Its fast, hitting speeds of 900 Mbps and comes with a range of features, but it does have downsides. The 10 GB data cap is again pretty generous but won't last long with streaming. It boasts good privacy protections, but these have not been verified by an independent audit. Windscribe certainly can't be considered one of the best VPNs for beginners, as its interface is pretty cramped and not the easiest to use.

What if I fall victim to a malicious app?

Nobody wants to be a victim of cybercrime, but it can happen. Having a VPN is a great way to protect your privacy, by changing your IP address, location, and encrypting your data. Despite this, VPNs are not a silver bullet and there are additional ways to protect yourself.

Most cybercrime comes about because of human error, and if you click on a link and hand over your details, nothing much can be done. It's vital to only click on a link or download if you're certain it's safe. Your passwords should be long, unique, and contain a variety of letters, numbers, and symbols. "123456" continues to be the world's most popular password and using one of the best password managers can help secure your accounts.

Some VPN companies include password managers, or antivirus software in their plans. Only NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro can match the best antivirus software, having been rated the best VPN malware protection tool. These tools detect and warn you of suspicious sites and apps, warning you before you access them.

If you do fall victim to cybercrime, a few VPN providers offer identity protection tools. ExpressVPN offers Identity Defender, which includes ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance of up to $1 million, and a data removal service. ExpressVPN has recently bolstered its Identity Defender suite with the addition of its Credit Scanner tool, allowing you to protect your credit score and identity. NordVPN offers a similar product, NordProtect. However, this is only available on Nord's most expensive Prime plan.