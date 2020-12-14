Bitdefender VPN review

Bitdefender Premium VPN is a simple, fast and cheap VPN service that will keep your online data and identity secure, but it’s not great when it comes to unblocking content. Plus, its ties Hotspot Shield may be a double-edged sword – while you'll get blazing speeds, you won't get any other bonuses, and you'll also be subject to the same amount of logging.

If you use any of Bitdefender’s security packages, you’ll get a free version of its VPN service, which is a great bonus until you’ve surpassed your meagre 200MB daily data transfer limit. However, if you’re willing to spend money on a Bitdefender Premium VPN license, you’ll be able to access more than 1,300 servers in over 30 countries – all without any data caps.

However, it’s worth noting that Bitdefender Premium VPN has actually repackaged Hotspot Shield’s VPN network and servers to provide this service. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as Hotspot Shield is a reputable provider known for giving excellent service—but does that make it the best VPN on the market?

(Image credit: Bitdefender VPN)

Bitdefender Premium VPN 1-minute review

In terms of pricing, Bitdefender is pretty reasonable all-round. If you only want to sign up for a month at a time, you won't have to pay through the nose – it's just $6.99 a month. Signing up for longer will save you even more cash, though, with the best option currently coming in at just $2.49 a month.

Bitdefender's product is essentially a repackaged version of Hotspot Shield, so any in-depth logging and privacy features are out of Bitdefender's hands. That said, we'd like to see more clarification on the Bitdefender site, and while Hotspot Shield is widely regarded as secure, we've always been a little concerned about the amount of info that's logged.

However, thanks to that link with Hotspot Shield, Bitdefender VPN is incredibly fast. It uses the Catapult Hydra protocol, which delivers incredible speeds the world over, and in our testing it topped out at an incredible 420Mbps.

Streaming was a bit of a let-down. Bitdefender's able to access US Netflix, but iPlayer, Disney+ and Amazon Prime are all off the table.

In use, the desktop apps are simple and effective, and while they don't offer anything ground-breaking, it's stable and useful. The kill switch worked well, and while it's missing some features like a Favorites system, it's by no means underpowered. The same goes for the mobile apps, which also have a kill switch, and deliver good usability.

Finally, Bitdefender VPN offers live chat, email, and phone support – but this is a general support service that covers Bitdefender's primary business of antivirus, too. You should get decent service, but be aware it's not as robust as the support you'll get from the leading dedicated VPN providers.

Bitdefender VPN on paper

Number of servers: 1,300+

Number of countries: 30+

Platforms supported: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS,

Simultaneous connections: 10

Split tunneling: No

Kill switch: Yes

Supported protocols: Catapult Hydra

Country of registration: USA

Support: Articles, email, live chat

(Image credit: Bitdefender VPN)

Bitdefender VPN price: how much is it and is there a Bitdefender free trial?

At $6.99 per month on a rolling plan, Bitdefender Premium VPN is a surprisingly cheap VPN, especially considering that the market leaders often charge over $12 a month on similar plans.

However, there are savings to be had for anyone willing to pay for a year’s subscription in advance. This is billed as a one-off payment of $29.99 (equal to $2.49 per month) for the first year and $49.99 (equal to $4.15 per month) in subsequent years.

That’s much less expensive than VPN providers such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN, and comparable to the best bargain provider Surfshark. Payment options include credit card, PayPal, bank transfer, check, and even cash (if you’re a US resident with a 7/11 nearby).

If you’re looking to try before you buy then you’ll be glad to know that a seven-day free trial is available to anyone that signs up for a Bitdefender Central account. You’ll also benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee if you do sign up for the service but later decide it’s not for you.

More: Need something for your employees ? See today's best business VPN

How private is Bitdefender VPN and does it keep logs?

Although Bitdefender Premium VPN may be packaged as a Bitdefender product, it actually works by connecting to Hotspot Shield servers. This doesn’t make a difference to how you use the service, but it’s important to note that Bitdefender has no control of Hotspot Shield’s logging policy.

Bitdefender’s privacy policy is basic, to say the least, but it does outline what data it uses and how:

‘We collect for this service only randomly generated or hashed user and device IDs, IP addresses, and randomly generated tokens to establish a VPN connection for the sole purpose of providing the VPN service. For this service, we use AnchorFree as data processor who processes data on behalf of Bitdefender in accordance with Bitdefender's instructions and for the sole purpose of providing VPN services to users.’

On the other hand, Hotspot Shield’s privacy policy is much clearer in explaining that the service doesn’t monitor web traffic or browsing history. There is, however, more session logging than you’d expect of a VPN. This includes the recording of device identifiers, browser types, device settings, network information, and more.

Although neither Bitdefender nor Hotspot Shield can see what you're doing online, and claim that what they log cannot be linked back to you, this level of logging is higher than most of its competitors.

How fast is Bitdefender VPN?

The latest version of Bitdefender Premium VPN has swapped the OpenVPN protocol for Hotspot Shield’s incredibly fast Catapult Hydra protocol. To say this has made a big difference would be an understatement, so if you’re looking for a fast VPN, you won’t be disappointed.

Download speeds from a UK data center to Bitdefender’s VPN’s nearest location peaked at 170-190Mbps, which beat HMA (100-130Mbps) and ExpressVPN (160-170Mbps), as well as a lot of other competitors. However, it couldn’t catch up to the fastest providers, such as Speedify (260-320Mbps) and NordVPN (330-350Mbps).

Performance in the US was even faster. The lowest median speed across four sessions was 266Mbps, while the other three reached 380-420Mbps. To put that into perspective, such speeds are similar to what we saw when we last tested Hotspot Shield (330-415Mbps) and confirms that this repackaged VPN gives the same performance you’d get with Hotspot Shield.

(Image credit: Bitdefender VPN)

How good is Bitdefender VPN for streaming?

Bitdefender Premium VPN is sold mostly for the sake of encrypting your data and allowing you to browse the internet anonymously, but the website does say that users can ‘unlock media, videos and messaging from all over the world.’

In light of this, we were disappointed to find that it wasn’t the case when it came to BBC iPlayer. We even tried to stream content whilst connected to a UK server but still received that dreaded error message: ‘This content is not available in your location.’ The service also failed to stream Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

As disappointing as this is, we were able to stream US Netflix without any difficulty, so whilst it makes for a good Netflix VPN, it’s not a good all-around streaming VPN.

How good are the Bitdefender VPN desktop apps?

Bitdefender Premium VPN provides a familiar interface, one which is very similar to ExpressVPN, and it covers the essentials of what is needed from the software. This includes a big blue Connect button and the name of the country where your current server is located, which when clicked on will present you with a list of other server locations (but without details such as load figures or ping times).

On the whole, it worked as expected, with connection times between 3 to 4 seconds. We particularly like that you can change the server location you’re connected to without having to disconnect from your current one. There are also desktop notifications to tell you when you are and aren’t protected, and there’s a Dark Mode.

The client also sports an efficient kill switch, which does a good job of blocking internet traffic and alerting the user. This feature continued to function despite the tricks we used to close the VPN connection.

It’s a good client, but not without its imperfections. For example, there isn’t a Favorites or Recent list to swiftly connect to your most-used servers, there’s no connection status information (other than to say it’s active), and it doesn’t display your IP address.

(Image credit: Bitdefender VPN)

How good are the Bitdefender VPN mobile apps?

Regarding its usefulness as a mobile VPN, the apps for both Android and iOS are pretty similar, in terms of both the interface and the functionality. We were pleasantly surprised that the kill switch is available on both platforms (as this isn’t typical for an iPhone VPN) and there’s a setting to ‘automatically connect on public Wi-Fi.’

What customer support does Bitdefender VPN offer?

Bitdefender’s support team can be reached via live chat, email, and phone, but it’s worth noting that this is the general support team and will cover issues for all of Bitdefender’s products and services, not just Premium VPN.

Whilst it might be easy to get the support you need, in our experience, the antivirus companies selling VPNs as extras don’t provide the same level of support that you’d find with specialist providers such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

As well as the support teams, users can find information in Bitdefender’s knowledge base, which is stocked with articles, how-to-videos, and FAQs.

ZenMate: Final verdict

Bitdefender Premium VPN does a good job of repackaging Hotspot Shield’s VPN service, but don’t let that fool you into thinking you’re getting the full Hotspot Shield experience at a lower price.

With limited features, poor content unblocking performance, and a smaller network, it isn’t the greatest VPN out there. For example, ExpressVPN provides a better service than Bitdefender Premium VPN, and is higher-rated than even Hotspot Shield.

That being said, if you’re simply looking for something ‘fast and cheap', it's definitely worth a try.