Avocado Green vs Birch Mattress: Which is the best organic bed for you?

In our Avocado Green vs Birch Natural mattress comparison, we're exploring how Avocado Green's signature hybrid bed holds up against Birch Living's most popular organic boxed mattress. While both are made from natural latex, there are significant differences between the two that should make it easier for you to choose the best mattress for your sleep needs and budget.

In terms of cost, the Avocado Green Mattress and the Birch Natural sit in the luxury price bracket when at MSRP, but regular monthly mattress sales knock a big chunk off the price of a Birch mattress. Currently, a queen size Birch Natural mattress costs $1,592 (was $2,123) compared to $1,799 (was $1,999) for a queen size Avocado Green Mattress. You also get free pillows with the Birch, boosting your value for money and making it even more competitively priced.

Here's what you need to know when comparing the Avocado Green vs the Birch Natural mattress and deciding which one to buy...

AVOCADO GREEN VS BIRCH NATURAL MATTRESS: SPEC

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Avocado Green Birch Natural Type: Latex hybrid Latex hybrid Layers: 3 5 Firmness: 7 (medium-firm) 6-7 (medium to medium-firm) Height: 11 inches 11 inches Trial perid: 1 year 100 nights Warranty: 25 years 25 years Price (MSRP): $1,399-$2,699 $1,498.80-$2,498.80

AVOCADO GREEN VS BIRCH NATURAL MATTRESS: PRICE & TRIALS

A queen size Birch Natural is normally on sale for $1,592

A queen queen size Avocado Green Mattress is often on sale for $1,799

Avocado's sleep trial is 365 nights compared to Birch's 100-night trial

Both the Birch Natural and Avocado Green Mattress sit in the premium price bracket, as is common for organic latex hybrids (which are often considered to be the best luxury mattresses on the market). How much can you expect to pay for these bed when they’re not on sale? Here’s our Avocado Green vs Birch Mattress price comparison:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Avocado Green Birch Natural Twin MSRP: $1,399 $1,498.80 Twin XL MSRP: $1,499 $1,623.80 Full MSRP: $1,699 $1,873.80 Queen MSRP: $1,999 $2,123.80 King MSRP: $2,699 $2,498.80 Cal king MSRP: $2,699 $2,498.80

At full retail, the Birch Natural is the more expensive of the two, with a starting MSRP of $1,498.80. The starting MSRP of the Avocado Green is slightly cheaper $1,399, but this is barely a $100 difference.

The difference in price, however, changes when looking at the brands' respective evergreen discounts. The Birch Natural becomes the cheaper of the two, thanks to its regular sales that knock either 20% or 25% off. These discounts typically brings a twin size down to $1,124.10 and a queen size down to a $1,592.80 (from $2,123.80).

Frequent Avocado mattress deals knock 10% off and brings a twin size down to $1,259 and a queen to $2,429 (from $2,699). We expect to see bigger discounts around key holiday events too, including Black Friday mattress deals and the Memorial Day mattress sales.

When weighing up the perks, Avocado Green beats Birch only in the sleep trial department. Both offer free shipping and a 25-year warranty, but Avocado Mattress goes the extra mile and adds a one-year sleep trial – that's almost nine months longer compared to Birch Living's 100-night trial.

Avocado Green vs Birch mattress price winner: Birch

Although Avocado has the cheaper MSRP and the longer sleep trial, Birch's frequent, more generous discounts mean you'll often pick up a Birch Natural for a cheaper price than the Avocado Green. Avocado's one-year trial may be longer, but Birch's 100-night trial is average and more than triple the recommended time we recommend for your body to become adjusted to a new bed.

AVOCADO GREEN VS BIRCH NATURAL MATTRESS: Design & materials

Both mattresses are 11" premium latex innerspring hybrids

Avocado uses GOLS-certified Dunlop latex, organic cotton and wool

Birch uses natural Talalay latex, organic cotton and wool

If you want cleaner, greener sleep, you can't go wrong by picking either the Avocado Green vs Birch Natural, as we consider them to be among this year's best hybrid mattresses for sleepers who want eco-friendly beds. They're both premium latex innerspring hybrids, but there are some differences in structure, materials and latex type.

First of all, the Avocado Green is constructed from Dunlop latex. When comparing Dunlop vs Talalay latex, Dunlop is cheaper, denser, more durable, and offers firmer support. Talalay, on the other hand, is much softer and more breathable. However, Talalay is more expensive and less energy-efficient (it's more processed than Dunlop). It's also missing a GOLS-certification due to the way Talalay is produced.

Both Birch and Avocado use wool in these beds as a natural flame barrier (meaning both these beds are fiberglass-free) with Avocado Green offering a vegan version of the mattress that excludes the use of wool. Birch uses organic New Zealand wool and birch wool, with the latter used as a comfort layer for retaining shape and regulating temperature.

The two layers of wool are topped by the Birch Natural's cover organic cotton cover for a soft, moisture-wicking sleep surface. Underneath the wool layers is a Talalay latex tier followed by pockets coils for edge support and motion isolation, and another layer of wool forms the base.

The Avocado Green features only three layers, a relatively simple design. Like the Birch Natural, the Avocado Green has a organic cotton cover, but the cover also features organic wool to act against dust mites and allergies. The first layer is two inches and made from Dunlop latex, which acts as a comfort layer.

The base support layer is one inch and is used for support as a base layer. As a hybrid, it also contains up to 1,459 individually-wrapped coils for zoned support and even weight distribution.

Avocado Green vs Birch mattress design winner: It's a draw

In terms of design and materials, both mattresses are high-quality and use certified organic, non-toxic materials for a cleaner sleep. While both use different types of latex, each type comes with its own perks and drawbacks, plus both use organic wool, organic cotton, and coils for comfort, support, and breathability. All in all, both are premium hybrids that use premium materials.

AVOCADO GREEN VS BIRCH NATURAL MATTRESS: Comfort & support

We rate the Avocado Green's firmness a 7/10 (medium-firm)

We rate the Birch Natural's firmness as a 6.5/10

Both are great for back and stomach sleepers and heavy people

Both the Avocado Green and the Birch Natural lean on the firmer side of medium, with Avocado having a firmness rating of 7/10, while the Birch is ever so slightly softer at 6.5/10. In our Avocado Green mattress review, our testers agreed with Avocado's official firmness rating. The model also comes in plusher versions, but these cost extra.

The standard firm version we tested was deemed perfect for back sleeping, with one tester (who was trying to switch to a back-sleeping position for medical reasons) found adjusting to sleeping on their back much easier, while stomach sleepers felt well supported and comfortable.

We found it was great for neck and back support, too. On the other hand, our side-sleeping testers found it difficult to get comfortable due to the extra firmness, so this may not be the best mattress for side sleepers, lightweight sleepers, and those who like extra plushness.

The Birch Natural is also ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and our testers for the Birch Natural mattress review felt no discomfort, aches, or pains when sleeping in these positions. As it's slightly softer than the Avocado Green and has some give, our side-sleeping tester was surprised that she didn't feel uncomfortable when sleeping on this mattress (but petite and some side sleepers should seek something softer though).

In terms of motion isolation and edge support, Avocado scored slightly higher in both categories. We awarded its motion isolation a 4.5 out of 5 (compared to Birch's 3 out of 5) which is very good when considering how latex hybrids aren't the best at limiting motion transfer, while it received 5 out of 5 for its edge support.

Avocado vs Birch mattress comfort & support winner: Avocado

While neither are ideal for side sleepers and lightweight sleepers, the Avocado provides sturdier support to back, stomach and heavyweight sleepers and is great for neck and back pain. It also scored higher in terms of motion isolation, and had much stronger edge support.

AVOCADO GREEN VS BIRCH NATURAL MATTRESS: Temperature control

Both were awarded 5/5 for temperature regulation by our testers

Both use organic wool and cotton to wick away sweat

Both use latex and coils for natural cooling and better airflow

While neither the Avocado Green or Birch Natural feature in our best cooling mattress guide as they're not cooling mattresses per se, both have great temperature control thanks to their naturally breathable materials.

Both use moisture-wicking organic wool and cotton, a tier of coils for air circulation, and breathable latex. The Birch Natural uses Talalay latex, which is naturally more breathable thanks to being more porous, but both Talalay and Dunlop are naturally cooling.

Reviewers for the Avocado Green found the bed to be cool-to-the-touch and gave the temperature regulation 5/5, with one reviewer prone to overheating at night finding that they didn't suffer from overheating or sweating while sleeping on the mattress.

It's the same story for the Birch Natural. Hot sleepers of our testing panel stayed cool and dry throughout the Californian spring and found the Talalay latex offered extra ventilation.

Avocado vs Birch mattress temperature control winner: It's a draw

If you're hot sleeper, you're bound to stay cool and dry with whichever mattress you choose. Both beds use naturally cooling materials such as organic cotton, organic wool, and latex, while the tier of coils add extra airflow for a breathable sleep.

AVOCADO GREEN VS BIRCH NATURAL MATTRESS: Which should you buy?

Buy the Avocado Green Mattress if...

✅ You share a bed: The Avocado Green scored high on motion isolation, with our motion transfer test showing very little bounce or disturbance.

✅ You're plus-sized: This mattress is ideal for heavyweight sleepers thanks to its sturdy support offered by thick, durable Dunlop latex

✅ You have neck or back pain: The individually wrapped coils offer zoned support and even weight distribution, while its firmness means hips should keep well aligned with the spine to prevent lower back pain.

Buy the Birch Natural mattress if...

✅ You're a combination sleeper: This bed is ideal for back and stomach sleepers, while side sleepers shouldn't feel to uncomfortable on it either, making this bed great if you change positions throughout the night.

✅ You sleep hot: While both the Avocado Green and the Birch Natural are naturally cooling, the Birch Natural uses Talalay latex, which is slightly more breathable than Dunlop.

✅ You're on a tighter budget: Frequent sales and holiday discounts mean that you'll never have to pay the MSRP, making it cheaper than the Avocado Green.