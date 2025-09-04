<a id="elk-58309f91-e3e8-471b-955f-677f9f593e62"></a><h2 id="early-samsung-deals-2">Early Samsung deals</h2><p id="3b744b05-355c-4d2b-a75a-0cd34b153d25">Before Samsung even takes the stage for this Unpacked event, it's already offering deals on some of the likely announcements. Head to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.samsung.com/us/tablets/galaxy-tab/reserve/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Samsung's event page</a>, and you can register with your name and email address to receive a $50 credit on whatever Samsung announces today. (It's suggested by the language on the page that we're talking about new Galaxy Tab tablets.)</p><a id="elk-62ff2dd6-3281-4ff4-99f4-371b36ca4875"></a><aside id="62ff2dd6-3281-4ff4-99f4-371b36ca4875_0" class="hawk-base" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/g2Lu9U9HTxMfgS4ck3uDBd-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.samsung.com/us/tablets/galaxy-tab/reserve/" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-name="Save $50 on new Samsung devices" data-show-fallback="button" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/g2Lu9U9HTxMfgS4ck3uDBd-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.samsung.com/us/tablets/galaxy-tab/reserve/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;nofollow&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Save $50 on new Samsung devices&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br&gt;Samsung's holding a September 4 Unpacked event where new products are expected to debut, and if you reserve a spot in the preorder queue, you'll qualify for a a $50 credit at Samsung on whatever's announced. There's no obligation to buy, though Samsung is also promising up to $950 in additional savings on the latest Galaxy tablets. You need to register before the event's 5:30 a.m. ET start time.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.samsung.com/us/tablets/galaxy-tab/reserve/">View Deal</a></aside><p id="38477f09-7778-47ae-9233-7af2ccb04e57">In addition to instant credit, there's also the possibility of additional savings via preorder deals through Samsung. Specifically, Samsung is hinting at offers that let you save up to $950 on the "newest Galaxy tablet."</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>