Samsung Galaxy S25 AI features — here's everything that's new

The much-anticipated AI features of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series unveiled during Samsung Unpacked yesterday (January 22) are set to redefine the smartphone experience. Boasting a suite of advanced AI features powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the latest phones offer enhanced AI assistance and improved visual search, building on the features Samsung introduced a year ago.

Designed to naturally and seamlessly integrate into daily life, enhancements such as Cross App Actions allow users to execute tasks without having to open multiple apps. At the same time, Samsung is promising interactions that more intuitive and personalized with Galaxy AI.

Some of the AI tools Samsung showed off at Unpacked are baked into the One UI 7 software that runs on the Galaxy S25 and is coming to other Samsung flagships via a software update. Other features look to be specific to the S25 models — we'll find out more as we get to spend more time with the new devices and dive into each feature.

Here's what we know about Galaxy AI so far.

Now Brief: Personalized daily summaries

(Image credit: Samsung)

One of the standout One UI 7 features is Now Brief, an AI-driven tool that provides users with personalized summaries according to their preferences. For example, in the morning, users can check their daily schedules and get energy scores from their Samsung wearables.

Commuters can use Now Brief to utilize Google Maps to save their preferred locations and music. At the end of the day, the feature recaps your daily activities and can curate special moments with a photo collage.

Cross App Actions

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has deepened its collaboration with Google's Gemini AI, enabling more sophisticated interactions with the AI assistant across supported apps.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, users can now instruct Gemini to analyze on-screen content, such as summarizing a YouTube video and saving the key points directly into Samsung Notes. Another popular example shared by Samsung featured looking up information about a place and sharing the results with a friend via text while also getting directions to the location.

Call transcripts and summaries

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One UI 7 brings call recording along with a transcription feature to save you the trouble of having to jot down notes. Even better, you can use AI to generate a summary of the call for quick reference.

There's support for 20 languages for on-device translations, making it easier to communicate in spite of any language barriers.

Personal Data Engine

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also touted the Personal Data Engine that's now a part of the Galaxy S25. It's built to delivers hyper-personalized user experiences while also ensuring full privacy and security.

The feature analyzes user data to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect personal preferences and usage patterns, then applies them across multiple apps to ensure the most personal experience possible.

From the way Samsung describes, the Personal Data Engine will learn from how you use your phone. Say you frequently connect to Bluetooth when you get in your car — going forward, you'll get prompts asking if you want to turn on Bluetooth as you get in your car.

Improved visual search

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Circle to Search feature that arrived a year ago has been refined to enhance visual searches. By circling any part of the screen, users can prompt the AI to provide detailed information about the selected content.

This function now extends to video content, allowing users to identify and learn more about elements within videos, to enrich the viewing experience.



AI Select empowers users to extract specific segments from videos, text, even QR codes. By simply drawing a circle around the desired content, users can select want they want to save, share, or search. Users can even create high-quality GIFs effortlessly with this same feature.



These integrations streamline multitasking and information management, making it easier to capture and organize content across different apps.

One UI 7's AI integration

(Image credit: Samsung)

AI advancements are seamlessly integrated into One UI 7, which should lead to more natural and intuitive interaction with AI. Essentially, the AI intuitively understands the context of your needs and preferences to provide more thorough personalization.



The updated interface introduces the Now Bar, a feature that provides quick access to essential information directly from the lock screen, such as live activities like music playback and timers.

This design ensures that users can interact with key functions without the need to unlock their devices, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Galaxy AI outlook

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series represents a significant leap forward in smartphone AI capabilities. By focusing on personalized assistance, seamless integration, and intuitive interactions, Samsung aims to offer a device that not only meets but anticipates the needs of its users.



As AI continues to evolve, the Galaxy S25 series positions itself at the forefront of this technological advancement, setting new standards for what users can expect from their smartphones.