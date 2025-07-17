Forget Galaxy Z Fold 7 — Samsung's tri-fold phone could arrive in just a few months

We’ve heard a lot about Samsung’s tri-foldable phone, but the name of the phone and the release date have remained uncertain. However, that could have now changed thanks to two new leaks.

In a recent report, Galaxy Club states that Samsung has applied for trademark protection for the name Galaxy Z Trifold. For a while, it has been speculated that Samsung would go with Galaxy G Fold as a name, but it appears that Samsung could be going in a different direction going by this information.

(Image credit: screenshot Galaxy club, document Korean Intellectual Property Office)

As names go, Galaxy Z TriFold is certainly on brand, making it apparent that the phone is part of the same range as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It should be noted, however, that companies like Samsung are known to trademark several names before a phone's release. As such, we won’t know the name for certain until Samsung officially unveils the device.

Another rumor has surfaced that might give us a better idea of when the phone will be released. Originally, we had heard that Samsung would unveil the device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 during the recent Galaxy Unpacked. But as you may have noticed last week during the event, that didn’t happen.

A new leak from IceUniverse might have the answer as to when we'll actually see this tri-folding phone. In a recent post on Weibo, the tipster claimed that Samsung will launch the TriFold in October, while also mentioning that the second generation of Huawei’s Mate XT, another triple foldable, will launch in September.

What do we know about Samsung’s Tri-foldable phone?

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

There are a lot of rumors circulating about the Galaxy Z TriFold, or G Fold, including what it could look like. We’ve heard that the phone will be an inward-folding device, which allows for a separate cover screen. This would be different from the Huawei Mate XT, currently the only commercially available triple foldable. Huawei's device concertinas in a 'Z' shape, where the leftmost half of the main display becomes the front of the phone.

Speaking of displays, we’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's main screen will be 10 inches in size, a marked increase in size compared to the Z Fold 7’s 8-inch inner display. The cover screen, meanwhile, will reportedly measure around 6.49 inches. Unfortunately, there are indications that, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the TriFold won’t feature native stylus support, although Samsung is working on a possible solution to re-add support for future Galaxy models.

If you were hoping to grab Samsung's first attempt at a triple foldable, that could be unfortunately difficult. It seems the phone could only be available in limited numbers in South Korea and China. While this could just be a means for Samsung to gauge interest, there are no indications that the phone will be released in other markets after that just yet.

