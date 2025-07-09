Forget foldables — Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE leaked in real image, not just renders

Who cares if Samsung just announced new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable phones during its summer Galaxy Unpacked event today (July 9)? There's also a more budget friendly phone coming in the form of the Galaxy S25 FE, and a live image of the device just appeared from a surprising source.

As spotted by Android Headlines, this isn't a render, but an actual photo of the Galaxy S25 FE, and it can be found in certification documents from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

The photo shows both the front and back of the device, and it appears a couple of weeks after CAD renders of the Galaxy S25 FE appeared online.

(Image credit: Wireless Power Consortium)

The image shows a phone that looks pretty much exactly like last year's Galaxy S24 FE and the Samsung Galaxy S25 base model released in January, minus the rings that popped off the cameras.

The phone has a flat display with a centered front-facing camera and seemingly fairly thin bezels. The back of the device features three vertically aligned cameras and a flash next to that.

According to the WPC website, the new handset was certified this week on July 8. Their data shows that the phone supports Qi version 2.1.0, also known as Qi2 Ready, similar to the Galaxy S25.

This means that the Fan Edition will support Qi2 though it wouldn't include magnets to hold Qi2 accessories. That said, you can use Qi2 with compatible cases, just as you can with any S25 model.

When will the S25 FE launch?

(Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

If Samsung sticks to last year's schedule, we could see the Galaxy S25 FE announced in September.

We called last year's model one of the "most underrated phone[s]" that we tested in 2024. With Tom's Guide phones editor John Velasco saying, "What’s even more impressive is that I find the Galaxy S24 FE a much more worthy phone than Samsung’s foldables, like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6."

It's a big billing for the S25 FE to live up to, but if the new midrange phone comes anywhere close to last year's model, it'll be worth the lower price.