Samsung Phones

Forget foldables — Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE leaked in real image, not just renders

Samsung Phones

Galaxy S25 FE camera specs leak — and it looks pretty disappointing

Samsung Phones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs. Galaxy S25 FE: Thin premium phone takes on cheaper alternative

Samsung Phones

Massive Galaxy S25 Edge leak just revealed specs, colors and what's in the box

Samsung Phones

Samsung Galaxy S26 — everything we know so far

Samsung Phones

I review Samsung phones for a living — and the company's Galaxy lineup is starting to look a little crowded

iPhones

iPhone 17 colors: Here's what's rumored for this fall's new iPhones